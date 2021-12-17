JUST IN: Kettering police to seek felony charge against student inquiring about guns

Dec. 17—KETTERING — Police plan to recommend a felony charge against a Van Buren Middle School student who reportedly was searching gun sites while at the Kettering school.

The male eighth-grader was suspended Thursday after searching "inappropriate" weapons sites on a Chromebook and making comments to other students about guns, said Kettering Police Department Officer Tyler Johnson.

Johnson said police plan to recommend a felony inducing panic charge against the student when they meet with prosecutors next week.

The incident occurred on the eve of what was posted on TikTok as "National Shoot Up your School Day," which threatened shootings, bomb threats and other violent acts.

The TikTok post was deemed not credible by many in law enforcement. But it comes on the heels of a 10-day stretch that included fatal shootings at a Michigan school, as well as threats in Centerville, Dayton, Northmont, Franklin and Fairborn that did not result in violence.

After the Kettering incident Thursday, Johnson said, one student told two others about the eighth-grader's actions and comments. Those two then went to the school's central office and informed the principal and the school resource officer, he said.

The male student in question was then taken to the office and the principal and SRO "went through his search history and saw that he was searching what they said he was searching."

The suspected student's parents were called and they came to take him from the school, Johnson said.

A message left with Kettering City Schools has not been returned.