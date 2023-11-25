‘I just killed my brother’: Largo man shoots brother dead, attacks detective, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was charged with murdering his own brother Saturday morning, according to police.

Largo police said they responded to a welfare check on 3rd Street Northwest at about 12:47 a.m. after someone reported that suspect Joshua Brinkley, 41, made “concerning statements” to a group of acquaintances.

Officers found Brinkley leaving his home in his car, but when he saw the officers, he got out of the vehicle with his hands up saying “I just killed my brother in my house,” according to police.

Detectives said officers found the victim inside the home, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

After police took Brinkley into custody, they took him to the Largo Police Department. The department said when he arrived, he kicked a detective, causing minor injuries.

Brinkley was charged with murder in the first degree and battery on a law enforcement officer.

