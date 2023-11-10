‘I just killed my son,’ dad told Ohio dispatcher. Now he’s going to prison for life

A father accused of beating his 5-year-old son to death with a baseball bat will now spend the rest of his life in jail.

Matthew Ponomarenko, charged with aggravated murder in the 2021 death of his son, Jax Ponomarenko, pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County court Thursday, Nov. 9, officials said.

He was sentenced to life in prison but will be eligible for parole after 45 years.

“Matthew Ponomarenko brutally beat and killed his own son,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a statement. “With this sentence, I hope that the family can find a modicum of peace and solace. May Jax’s memory forever live in their hearts.”

Police in Parma released 911 audio following the March 25, 2021, killing of Jax. In the audio, Matthew Ponomarenko confessed to the killing, but did not tell the dispatcher why he committed the act.

“I just killed my son,” the father told the shocked dispatcher, McClatchy News reported.

“What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher responded without hesitation.

“I’m hearing voices,” Ponomarenko said.

He told the dispatcher he used a baseball bat to kill his son, who was found dead in the living room of the Cleveland-area home, McClatchy News reported at the time.

There was evidence found at the scene of “torture” and “reckless abuse,” WJW reported.

Ponomarenko, 34, was eligible for the death penalty if convicted, but prosecutors agreed to drop some charges, according to Cleveland.com. He pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and endangering children, prosecutors said.

“I’d like to say I’m sorry,” Ponomarenko said during his sentencing Thursday, WKYC reported.

Parma is about 6 1/2 miles southwest of Cleveland.

