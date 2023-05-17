‘Just kinda stayed to himself:’ Neighbors say they thought Griffin 10-year-old was years younger

A neighbor of two Griffin parents accused of trying to starve their 10-year-old boy to death said they feel like they missed signs that something just wasn’t right.

Tyler and Krista Schindley were arrested earlier this week after their 10-year-old boy was found wandering their upscale Griffin neighborhood looking for food.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Neighbors became concerned that the child appeared extremely thin and said he didn’t want to be sent back home.

Police arrived and the child was taken to the hospital, where it was determined he weighed just 36 pounds -- less than the average four-year-old boy.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Schindleys were both charged with second-degree attempted homicide, first degree attempted malice murder, cruelty to children and false imprisonment.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was in the neighborhood Wednesday, where she talked to a neighbor who said his granddaughters often played with the boy’s sisters.

“We thought he was about six,” Michael Seigler said. “We didn’t know how old he is. The little boy just stayed to himself. They were very quiet people. I say, very private.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Seigler and his wife said they can’t help but think they missing possible clues.

“My wife, it just tears her up,” Seilger said.

The child, who has not been identified, is still in the hospital.

Detectives told Griffin the investigation will be lengthy so new details may not be released for a while.

Authorities said there were other children in the home and they are currently with the Department of Family and Children’s Services. Police said the other children, who were homeschooled, appeared to be ok.

“This child was, simply put, being starved to death, and it is tragic,” District Attorney Marie Broder said. “I truly believe that if he had not gotten out of that home, this would be a very different case.”