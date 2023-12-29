'I just knew it was our house': Family devastated by Christmas Day fire, how to help

A local family of four is asking for the public's help after their home caught fire on Christmas Day.

The major fire broke out at about 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25, at the two-story wood-frame residence, located at 3824 Coulbourn Mill Road in Salisbury.

The home belongs to James Wentz, Sarah Smutny, Wentz's 12-year-old stepson, Jaxsun, and the pair's four-year-old daughter, Harper. Smutny is also currently six months pregnant.

"With it happening on Christmas was such a low blow," said Wentz.

'That's when I just knew it was our house'

On Christmas Day 2023, fire crews from Fruitland, Salisbury, Allen, Delmar and Pittsville responded to a working house fire on Coulbourn Mill Road in Fruitland. Crews arrived to find heavy fire from the rear of the home. Four dogs were rescued from the blaze. Crews worked 1 ½ hours to bring the fire under control. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Wayne Barrall photo

When the fire initially broke out, Wentz and his family were at Smutny's mother's house just a mile down the road. The group heard firetrucks fly by, but thought nothing of it.

That was, until, Smutny's mother jokingly said, "Man, I hope everyone's okay there. That's not your house right?"

Smutny, troubled by the question, decided to check her home's numerous security cameras, but was unable to access the live footage. That's when panic set in.

She asked Wentz if he could check on the house, and he quickly took off out the door. As he neared their home, he saw a plume of black smoke in the air.

"That's when I just knew it was our house," he said.

"I sprinted to the house and started screaming, 'Get the dogs!' "

Although no residents were home at the time of the fire, a handful of the family's pets were inside.

"I sprinted to the house and started screaming, 'Get the dogs!' It wasn't even a thought in my mind — my safety. I did not care about it. It was the four dogs who couldn't breathe in the fire," he shared.

A total of four dogs and a pet rabbit were rescued by firefighters from the burning home. Two of the dogs were found unconscious on the scene and transported to Pet's ER in Salisbury. Both are expected to recover. An "Umbrella Cockatoo" bird and several fish perished in the fire.

The fire is thought to have originated near the home's rear enclosed porch.

A total of 60 firefighters from the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department — as well as Fruitland, Salisbury, Allen, Delmar and Pittsville firefighters — reported to the scene. It took firefighters about 1 hour to control the fire, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

GoFundMe created for support

A GoFundMe, created by Wentz's close friend William Balog, has been set up for the family. As of Dec. 28, 2023, nearly $6,000 in donations has been raised. The GoFundMe is asking for a total of $20,000 to repair damages and assist the family.

"William (Balog) is just awesome. He was one of the first people I called. I didn't know what else to do or who else to talk to," Wentz said, adding that 90 percent of what's been done so far to help his family get back on its feet is thanks to Balog.

Delaware business Frags 2 Fishes has also extended its support by resharing the GoFundMe link online. Frags 2 Fishes is also holding a special raffle to benefit the family.

"We're calling on our Frags 2 Fishes community to support one of our own. James Wentz, a dedicated reefkeeper and cherished customer, along with his family, faced a heartbreaking house fire on Christmas Day. In these challenging times, as they await the arrival of a new baby, every bit of help counts. Thank you for your kindness and solidarity," the tropical fish store said online.

"They're great people, and they really support everyone in the community," Wentz said of Frags 2 Fishes. "It's nice to know I've got people in my corner that are willing to step up and help me out in this time."

'Any little bit helps' through difficult time

Donations and gift cards can be dropped off at Developed Automotive — Wentz's place of work, located at 1726 N Salisbury Boulevard in Salisbury — or submitted directly on the GoFundMe. Those interested in dropping off donations are asked to contact Wentz at jamesiiwentz1991@yahoo.com.

"Any little bit helps. Whether it's bringing bottles of water or sending an email to ask how we're doing; all of that is leaps and bounds more than what I expect of people," he said.

The damages are estimated to be about $350,000 in structure and $50,000 in contents, reported the State Fire Marshal. The fire is currently under investigation.

"It's rough, but we're going to get through it," Wentz said.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

