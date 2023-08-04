LATEST: Kettering police officer ‘forced’ to shoot ‘suicidal subject,’ lieutenant says

UPDATE @ 10:33 p.m.:

A Kettering police officer shot a person described as a “suicidal subject” tonight in the 500 block of Hadley Avenue, Kettering police Lt. Craig Moore told News Center 7.

“Officers were dispatched on a suicidal subject,” he said. “Upon their arrival, they were confronted with a situation in which the officer was forced to use his duty weapon. We had an officer involved shooting.”

The conditions of the officer and the suspect are not known at this time, the lieutenant said, noting that the investigation is ongoing and more information would be released Friday.

Lt. Moore would not say whether one officer or more than one officer fired at the suspect. He would not say how many shots were fired. He also would not say whether the officer involved in the shooting had been wounded.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Hadley Avenue sometime after 9 p.m. on an officer needs assistance call, according to Kettering police radio dispatch. When officers arrived on scene, they blocked a section of Hadley from Shroyer Road to San Rae Drive for their investigation.

INITIAL REPORT:

There is a large police presence on Hadley Avenue in Kettering tonight.

Police have blocked off a section of Hadley, between Shroyer Road and San Rae Drive, and we’re working to find out what prompted the police presence.

