I Just Learned About "Superfund Sites," Which Is Basically The Thing Of Nightmares And Should Probably Concern Every Single One Of You

Recommended Stories
- In The Know by Yahoo
College student nearly misses final exam due to miscommunication: ‘This is my worst nightmare’
She almost missed her final because of the syllabus' mistake. The post College student nearly misses final exam due to miscommunication: ‘This is my worst nightmare’ appeared first on In The Know.
- INSIDER
A TikToker exposed her ex-boyfriend's highly altered Tinder photo, but viewers are mostly impressed with his photo editing skills and are requesting his services
Despite a cheeky call-out, the TikToker said there's "no hate" toward her ex-boyfriend. Some viewers are even impressed with his hand at face-tuning.
- Detroit Free Press
Autopsy: Detroit neurosurgeon shot twice in head, dragged face down into home's crawlspace
Dr. Devon Hoover, a beloved neurosurgeon, was found shot to death in his home on April 23.
- VIBE
Angel Reese Lets Her Hair Down In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue
The photoshoot comes weeks after Reese became a 2023 NCAA champ with LSU.
- Robb Report
Watch: A Crane Hoists a McLaren Senna GTR Into an Australian Businessman’s 57th-Floor Penthouse
"Talk about a rich flex," a news outlet commented.
- The Telegraph
Governor rejects $1.2m reparation pay-out for black Californians
California governor Gavin Newsom has refused to endorse plans to pay slave descendants up to $1.2 million (£950,000) each.
- Yahoo Finance
Inflation: Grocery prices decline again in April, including milk, hot dogs — and eggs!
Grocery prices saw another decline in the month of April, down 0.2% month-over-month. Year-over-year though, prices are still up, 7.1%.
- Yahoo Sports
2023 NFL schedule: Jets-Dolphins to play first Black Friday game, Eagles-Giants booked for Christmas
On Black Friday, you can watch the Jets-Dolphins game while taking a break from your frantic shopping.
- The Telegraph
Prince Harry blames phone hacking ‘paranoia’ for Chelsy Davy realising royal life ‘not for her’
The Duke of Sussex has claimed his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy decided “a royal life was not for her” because of illegal snooping by journalists from Mirror Group Newspapers.
- FTW Outdoors
Watch: Cigarette boat takes on huge surf and it doesn’t end well
While big-wave surfers challenged the tall waves at Mavericks, a cigarette boat owner decided foolishly to take on the huge surf nearby.
- LA Times
Sheriff's Dept. program to track presence of flesh-eating street drug in Los Angeles
The push to better track the presence of xylazine came weeks before UCLA researchers documented their first positive street drug sample.
- USA TODAY
Northern lights expected Wednesday night in US. Here's where and when to see the aurora.
The lights might be seen farther south than usual, and might even be visible in states such as Oregon, Nebraska and Virginia, SpaceWeather.com said.
- BuzzFeed
This Couple Went Viral After Sharing Their System For Dividing Up Household Chores, And This Is Genius
"I feel seen and heard because things get done — and they feel seen and heard because I've met them on their level."
- BuzzFeed
35 Pictures That Make Me Grin Like A Big, Dumb Idiot No Matter How Many Times I've Seen Them
Trust me: You and your soul need this.
- BuzzFeed
21 Moments That Were "Controversies," But Left Level-Headed People Face-Palming
I can't believe how upset people got over some of these things.
- BuzzFeed
"Every Friend Who Tried This At My House Became A Convert": People Are Sharing Their Favorite Flavor Combos That Sound Odd But Are Actually Delicious
"I always thought eating them together was normal because it's how my mom made it for us growing up."
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing Things Teachers Have Said That Were Totally Unexpected, And You'll Probably Be Surprised By A Few Of These
"Had the head of the department in college claim in class that anyone who actually needs accommodations for mental health issues should not be in college to begin with."
- Yahoo News
California sends final reparations report to state lawmakers as national bill sits in limbo
California’s Reparations Task Force approved its final report last weekend, recommending a public apology to Black Californians, dozens of policy reforms and monetary payments. Meanwhile, a national bill that would establish a similar task force remains in limbo.
- BuzzFeed
"He Assumed The 2-Liter Soda Was A Single Serving": People Who Moved To America Are Sharing Their Funniest Memory Upon Arrival
"Upon arriving in the US, he went to Goodwill to get some 'American clothing.' He bought multiple Hooters T-shirts because he loved the owl design. He continued to go to work and pick his kids up from school in Hooters shirts for months before anyone told him what Hooters actually was."
- TheStreet.com
Amazon Is Paying $100 Million For the Rights to One Specific NFL Matchup This Year
Amazon continues its aggressive approach towards broadcasting rights for live sports after a groundbreaking acquisition for the upcoming NFL season. The company will air the NFL's first ever game on Black Friday, and reports are that it is paying anywhere from $50 million up to $100 million to broadcast the game. The NFL announced on Wednesday that its first Black Friday game will feature Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets hosting the Miami Dolphins in MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.