'I just left the club': Driver hit deputy working crash near DeLand

A Volusia County Sheriff's deputy working a crash Saturday night escaped serious injury when a man who said he had just left the club after a birthday celebration clipped him with a van, the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office Facebook post was made after 8 p.m. Saturday and offered little detail other than the incident took place in the DeLand area.

"Last night, a deputy out working a traffic crash in the DeLand area was clipped by a passing van," the post said. "This deputy is OK, but PLEASE use this as a reminder to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles!"

The deputy was evaluated and released from the hospital, officials said.

In a body camera video, the deputy is seen talking to people at the crash site when a vehicle suddenly swooshes by.

The surprised deputy lets out yell repeatedly saying "wow, wow, wow."

"I just got hit by a car," the deputy nervously exclaimed.

The deputy then drives to where the van stopped and ordered the driver to stand behind the van. The driver asks the deputy who he hit and the deputy said "Me!"

The driver of the van tells the deputy he was just trying to get home after a night out for his birthday.

"Listen, listen. It's my birthday man," the driver tells the deputy. "I just left the club. I am trying to get home."

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to investigate the incident and found the driver at fault, issuing him several citations, according to the Facebook post.

Troopers could not immediately be reached Sunday afternoon for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida driver hits deputy at site of crash near DeLand