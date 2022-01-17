This Just In: Lessons from Dr. King; a proposal to ban nips in RI

Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal, and I hope you're enjoying the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. For Dr. King, progress in the struggle for civil rights was never inevitable, and there were plenty of setbacks along the way. One such setback occurred 60 years ago in Albany, Georgia, but from that disappointment Dr. King sharpened tactics that he would later apply in more successful campaigns.

The Rhode Island Department of Health today reported 13 more coronavirus-related deaths and 11,591 additional cases over the last three days, along with 51,697 negative tests, for an 18.3% positive rate. There were 484 COVID-positive patients in Rhode Island hospitals at last count, down from 499 reported Friday. Rhode Island has reported an average of 4,838 new coronavirus cases a day over the last seven days, down 10% from Tuesday, when the seven-day case average peaked at 5,369.

A major winter storm passed through Rhode Island late last night and into this morning, bringing soaking rain and winds that gusted to 65 miles an hour along the coast. More than 7,000 National Grid customers were without power at one point but nearly all of them have been restored.

If you spend any time walking or jogging around Rhode Island, you've seen them on the side of the road, along the banks of rivers and even in public parks — empty single-serving liquor bottles, or "nips." Some legislators are seeking to ban the sale of nips in Rhode Island because of all the litter they generate, and over concerns that they fuel drunken driving. But liquor store owners say that would put them at a tremendous disadvantage with stores in other states.

The Warwick police have identified the man who they say charged at officers with a knife inside the lobby of the police station on Friday afternoon, and have also identified the four officers who fired at him. Jacob Thomas remains hospitalized, and the four officers are on "non-punitive administrative leave" while the case is being investigated, Police Chief Col. Bradford Connor said.

Story continues

The 2021 legislative session was unusual in many ways, but the amount of money spent on legislative salaries, benefits, meals and other reimbursements – not to mention legislative grants – barely budged, and House and Senate leaders are seeking a significant increase in their budget for next fiscal year.

An Ohio woman who was sexually assaulted by Nicholas Alahverdian, the former Rhode Island man captured in Scotland nearly two years after faking his death, described her ordeal and Alahverdian's subsequent attempt to sue her for libel in an interview with The Journal's Tom Mooney. Meanwhile, prosecutors in Utah say it could be months before Alahverdian is extradited to face rape charges there.

Text messages reveal that a Charlestown police sergeant advised an officer it was “probably best to leave it” last February, after the officer spotted a state trooper having sex in an unmarked cruiser behind a state garage. The trooper is now facing possible firing while the Charlestown police say they have taken unspecified "corrective actions."

For three quarters of a century, plumbers and builders have gone to Ardente Supply on Valley Street in Providence to find fixtures for the state's homes and businesses. One of the company's founders, Raymond Ardente Jr., celebrated his 100th birthday last week. Mark Patinkin went to the party and discovered a truly Rhode Island story.

Two Catholic parishes in Woonsocket are merging as a result of a familiar set of circumstances: declining Mass attendance and the increasing cost of keeping up aging church buildings.

Even if you didn't expect the Patriots to win on Saturday night, you had to have been shocked by how thoroughly they were beaten by the Buffalo Bills. Here's how it happened.

And finally, it's always a big deal when Hendricken and La Salle meet up, but last night's boys basketball game was one for the ages.

Have a great night. And remember, if you enjoy This Just In, please encourage a friend to sign up.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Lessons from Martin Luther King Jr.; a proposal to ban nips in RI