Just Life Group (NZSE:JLG) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of NZ$0.012

The board of Just Life Group Limited (NZSE:JLG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 24th of March, with investors receiving NZ$0.012 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Just Life Group

Just Life Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Just Life Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Earnings per share could rise by 11.7% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 79%, which is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Just Life Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from NZ$0.02 to NZ$0.024. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.7% over that duration. Just Life Group hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Just Life Group has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Just Life Group's Dividend

Story continues

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Just Life Group might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 4 warning signs for Just Life Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.