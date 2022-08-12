Just a list of cool things you need for your dorm room that don’t suck

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When shopping for your college dorm, everyone knows the main dorm essentials you need to buy. There’s the twin XL sheet, a shower caddy, shower shoes, laundry basket, bed risers, etc. — you’re definitely familiar with the list by now. On the flip side, there’s also the fun dorm decor things like twinkle lights, photo collages and ottomans with hidden storage.

However, there are a handful of under-the-radar dorm decor essentials that can turn your cinderblock and linoleum forced-triple into your home. They’re also completely unnecessary by all means but can make or break your living space. For me, that was a monogrammed mug from Anthropologie that my roommates knew was mine and only mine. It was special, and I loved it for nearly a decade — until it shattered a few months ago.

Take it from me, a professional online shopper and lifestyle editor who has already been through four years of shared college dorms: Finding those special things is as essential as soft twin XL sheets.

Keep scrolling below for some totally unnecessary but also completely necessary dorm decor essentials that are actually fun.

1. A very special mug that’s uniquely yours

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

$1.40 $7 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Credit: Urban Outfitters

$10 at Urban Outfitters

Credit: Anthropologie

$9.60 $12 at Anthropologie

Credit: Sur La Table

$10 at Sur La Table

Credit: Urban Outfitters

$16 at Urban Outfitters

$16 at Urban Outfitters

2. A portable humidifier to quench your thirsty skin during finals

$15.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Credit: Urban Outfitters

$30 at Urban Outfitters

$17.99 at Amazon

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

$39.99 $49.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Credit: Amazon

$19.98 $29.85 at Amazon

3. A small popcorn maker for Netflix marathons

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

$29.99 $49.99 at Nordstrom Rack

Credit: Sur La Table

$25 at Sur La Table

$24.99 at Nordstrom

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

$17.59 $21.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

4. Aesthetic candles that double as decor

Editor’s Note: Fair warning, expensive dorm fines are very real. Try not to set off any smoke alarms and hide the burned wicks from your RA — or just decorate with candles that you don’t want to burn!

Credit: Madewell

$15 at Madewell

Credit: Sephora

$36 at Sephora

Credit: Nordstrom

$27 $45 at Nordstrom

Credit: Nordstrom

$20 $40 at Nordstrom

Credit: Nordstrom

$46 $96 at Nordstrom

Credit: Homesick

$19 – $38 at Homesick

