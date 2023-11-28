‘Just a little surprised;’ 12-year-old steals forklift, leads police on chase in Michigan

A 12-year-old boy is in juvenile detention after stealing a forklift and leading police on a chase in Michigan.

Ann Arbor police say it happened Saturday night when the boy found a key hidden inside the cab of an unlocked forklift at Forsythe Middle School, according to WXYZ TV in Detroit.

This happened after the Ohio State-Michigan football game.

“Crazy experience. I was like, ‘What is going on?’” said Musa Basal, who saw the forklift driving through Ann Arbor.

Dash camera video shows police chasing the forklift.

The slow-speed chase lasted more than an hour and the child hit about 10 parked cars, Ann Arbor Police said.

“I mean, I’m just a little surprised that he was able to operate that and managed to get the keys to that and then start it,” said Basal. “Kind of shocked.”

No injuries were reported.