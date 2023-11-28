‘Just a little surprised;’ 12-year-old steals forklift, leads police on chase in Michigan

WHIO Staff
·1 min read
1

A 12-year-old boy is in juvenile detention after stealing a forklift and leading police on a chase in Michigan.

>>1 dead, another taken to hospital after crash in Harrison Township

Ann Arbor police say it happened Saturday night when the boy found a key hidden inside the cab of an unlocked forklift at Forsythe Middle School, according to WXYZ TV in Detroit.

This happened after the Ohio State-Michigan football game.

“Crazy experience. I was like, ‘What is going on?’” said Musa Basal, who saw the forklift driving through Ann Arbor.

Dash camera video shows police chasing the forklift.

The slow-speed chase lasted more than an hour and the child hit about 10 parked cars, Ann Arbor Police said.

“I mean, I’m just a little surprised that he was able to operate that and managed to get the keys to that and then start it,” said Basal. “Kind of shocked.”

No injuries were reported.

Recommended Stories