Just LIVE WITH Covid? Dr. Fauci answers questions about Omicron at CNN town hall

The Daily Beast

Kena Betancur/GettyA second case of the super-mutated Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in the U.S. in a Minnesota resident who recently returned home from an anime convention in New York City, the Minnesota Department of Health said. The person, an adult male living in Hennepin County, is fully vaccinated and only has mild symptoms. He fell ill on Nov. 22 and got tested two days later. He had traveled to New York for the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov