Just LIVE WITH Covid? Dr. Fauci answers questions about Omicron at CNN town hall

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react to Dr. Fauci's most recent appearance at a CNN global town hall.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories