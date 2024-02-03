‘They just look so happy’: Dozens of neglected animals begin healing journey

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It may take some time for the animals recovered from a local home to go up for adoption, but the good news is things are looking better for the pets with professional treatment.

“They just look so happy,” Kansas State Director of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) Midge Grinstead said. “So, they’re getting treatment, they’re getting lots of TLC which is what they need. They’ve got them on whatever they need to thrive.”

Man guilty of murder in Topeka hit-and-run death

The animals are receiving food, medicine and good company. All are part of the plan to get the recovering animals feeling good again.

“Think about when you’re sick, and how much just somebody,” Grinstead said. “It’s not just the medication, it’s having somebody there to treat you like you matter. And for animals, I think it’s key.”

After the recent rescues in Topeka and Miami Co., the following days are critical to help the pets regain their strength.

“We want to make sure they see veterinarians, and they get on programs, and the vets identify any issues that they saw,” Grinstead said.

Kansas wildlife officials remove angler’s trophy catch from state record list

One Missouri sanctuary for Great Danes is taking care of the 10 that were rescued from a Miami County property last week. Owner Chrissy Scott works two other jobs and says the community has stepped up in a major way.

“The volunteers, they come in and they’re walking the dogs, cleaning up,” Scott said. “Cleaning kennels, feeding them, just playing with them, loving them. It’s nice to have these guys coming in and taking care of the dogs and some of the other tasks I can’t get to.”

Scott accepts donations and support year-round as her work with the Great Danes goes beyond just this rescue.

“These guys are not always understood, this breed of dog,” Scott said. “People get them when they are puppies because they’re super cute, and then you don’t realize that it’s double, triple, quadruple the amount of medicine you need, food, all of that.”

Killing of Kansas police dog raises questions about penalties

Click here to follow or donate to the HSUS. Click here to follow or donate to Daisy’s Dane Sanctuary.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. To download our Storm Track Weather App, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.