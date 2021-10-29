'Just ludicrous': US director petitions to ban real guns from film sets

US director Bandar Albuliwi has started a petition to ban firearms on film sets after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins was fatally shot last week by Alec Baldwin in an accident during filming of a low-budget Western, 'Rust'. More than 75,000 people have now signed Albuliwi's petition, which also calls for better working conditions in the industry as a surge in demand for new content stretches productions thinner than ever.