'I was just mad': It was the worst day of his life, and then he got carjacked in Peoria

PEORIA — Reeling from the unexpected death of his wife of 68 years, Art Oakford faced a second challenge on the morning of Dec. 26 when he was carjacked in the emergency room parking lot at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Oakford, 91, is still spry, both mentally and physically, a fact that likely helped him survive that horrible day. Oakford and his wife, Judy, were involved in many philanthropic endeavors in central Illinois throughout the years, and are well known in the community.

'I was just mad'

After a brief illness that struck overnight on Christmas Eve, Judy Oakford passed away shortly after 5 a.m. Dec. 26. Light was just beginning to fill the sky when a clergyman walked Art Oakford down to the parking lot, where Oakford started his car and turned on the defrost before clearing snow from the windows.

“I went around to the back when I saw someone crossing the parking lot,” said Oakford. “I think he said ‘hello’ and then I said ‘hello.’ I wasn’t in a big talkative mood.”

Oakford had just finished clearing the back window when he saw the man jump into his car.

“I got around the car fast enough — I haven’t moved that fast in a long time — and got the snow brush in the door so it didn’t shut,” said Oakford. “I don’t know what I thought was going to happen after that — I was just mad. I don’t know for sure whether he opened the door and that hit me, or if he shoved me back, or whether he took a step out and shoved me out of the way, but I backpedaled and toppled over backwards.”

There was no attendant in the parking lot at that hour of the morning, but help arrived soon after the man drove off. Oakford was ushered back into the hospital, where he got a CT scan, five stitches in his head and treatment for scrapes on his arms and legs.

“At my age, my skin is like tissue paper,” said Oakford.

A suspect is identified and caught

While Oakford was being treated, hospital security and officers from the Peoria Police Department determined that the alleged carjacker was a 19-year-old Groveland man named Gabriel Messenger.

“He was a patient in the hospital and walked out on his own accord — he was not dismissed. They went back to the security tapes and had a picture of him walking out of his room and down the hall,” said Oakford. “The Peoria police recognized him, and they knew he lived in Tazewell County, that he was probably headed home.”

Tazewell County sheriff's deputies got involved when Oakford’s car was spotted crossing the Illinois River, heading to Morton.

“They headed him off and maybe made him run into the ditch with his car. Somebody said he put up a fight, but the police said once they had him in the ditch, there was nowhere for him to go because there were about five police cars there, and he gave up,” said Oakford.

Police brought Oakford’s car back to the hospital in time for him to drive it home. It sustained minor damage — apparently, the container holding windshield washer fluid was shattered in the crash, and the windshield was covered in dirt. An officer washed it away before Oakford got into the vehicle.

“You don’t hear that policemen do that sort of thing; it was nice. I think they were tickled that the whole thing had come a complete circle from the incident to the capture,” said Oakford. “It just all worked out in their favor.”

Messenger has been charged in Peoria County Circuit Court with a single count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, a felony that could send him to jail for 30 years. He remains in the Peoria County Jail on a $300,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 19.

