JUST IN: Man charged with murder after body found in Jeffersonville last week

Jul. 30—JEFFERSONVILLE — A suspect police believe is responsible for the death of a man found last Friday near the road in Jeffersonville's Oak Park neighborhood has been charged with his murder.

Christopher T. Tandy, of North Carolina, is charged with murder and a level 6 felony for auto theft in the death of 29-year-old Rodrick Wallace. The victim was found around 7 a.m. July 23 lying near the roadway at the intersection of Edgewood and Wildwood Road, after police responded to a report of an unconscious person there. His cause of death was confirmed to be multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Jeffersonville Police Detective Isaac Parker said investigators believe Tandy and Wallace got into a dispute in the victim's car that led to the shooting. Tandy is alleged to then have fled in Wallace's car.

Tandy was arrested in Asheville, North Carolina Thursday and is awaiting extradition to Clark County. Jeffersonville police remain in North Carolina investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477.)