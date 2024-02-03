‘Just nosy’: St. Pete man arrested after entering Clearwater plane crash scene, affidavit says

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Thursday night after crossing under the yellow police tape as officials were on the scene of the plane crash at a Clearwater mobile home park, according to an affidavit.

Joseph Salvatore Schifano, 66, of St. Petersburg, first tried to go under the tape marked, “POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS” at the intersection of Sumo Drive and Nagano Drive. Schifano told officials he was medical staff but could not provide them with proof of employment.

Clearwater police then stopped Schifano at another intersection, located at Nagano Drive and Rice Paddy Drive, where he was seen going underneath the crime scene tape and into the scene.

The affidavit said Schifano told officers that he was “just nosy.”

After being warned, he walked around officials to hide himself and then crossed under the tape again. Police said Schifano was an “entire house length into the crime scene,” while taking a video of the scene on his phone.

He then told authorities he was trying to get a video for a media company to try to make money off of, according to the affidavit.

Schifano was arrested and is facing charges of resisting an officer without violence.

