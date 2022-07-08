‘Just not fair’: Five years later, mother of slain Kansas City rapper awaits justice

On Friday, Lanita Raney will open her phone and listen to “West Vibes,” a song performed by her son.

“It talks about living out your dreams because dying is the only thing that’s promised,” she said.

Her son Frank Raney was pursuing his dream of a career in music — he had released three rap albums and toured with T-Pain.

But five years ago, the 24-year-old was shot and killed near Bannister Road and McGee Street in south Kansas City.

Lanita Raney and other family members often play his music, but especially on April 29, his birthday, and July 8.

“We listen to his music just to hear his voice,” she said.

Around this time every year, she also reaches out to the Kansas City police detective who investigated her son’s case. They spoke earlier this week.

Frank Raney and his mom Lanita Raney. Frank was killed on July 8, 2017. No one has been charged in his death.

“Every year, it’s the same result,” said Lanita Raney, who lives outside Dallas.

She said the detective has told her investigators collected a lot of evidence: the gun, bullet, fingerprints and trajectory information from inside the car where Frank Raney was shot.

She doesn’t understand why that wasn’t enough for charges to be filed.

The Kansas City Police Department presented the case to the prosecutor’s office, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said there were two suspects.

“The investigations never produced enough evidence for charges to be filed,” said Michael Mansur, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office.

Lanita Raney said she has never gotten answers from the prosecutors about why the case didn’t go forward.

“It was as if my son didn’t exist. And it is just not fair.”

Lanita Raney said the suspected shooter’s social media page indicates he lives in St. Louis. She wonders what it will take for the case to be looked at again. She has sent screenshots of his whereabouts to the detective.

Drake said the case is considered closed, a determination Lanita Raney said she was not made aware of. But a suspect could be brought in for questioning if there is fresh evidence or new witness testimony, Drake said.

Without any sense of justice, Lanita Raney is left with memories of her son, who was born and raised in Kansas City and has two younger siblings.

“He had a very, very distinct laugh. It was almost a giggle,” she said. “He was 24, but he had a laugh that made you think you were laughing with a toddler. It was just so cute.”

The family also has his songs, which were about having fun and being young and free.

“He was so talented,” Lanita Raney said.

“I miss my son.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.