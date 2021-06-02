'It's just not reasonable': Federal fire crews struggle to keep stations staffed in California

They are some of the most experienced and elite firefighters in the country, and in California, they are also the lowest paid. Entry-level federal firefighters start at $13.45 an hour, $1.55 less than the state's minimum wage. "Asking these people to do this hard, dangerous work, where sometimes they're putting their lives on the line, that it's just not reasonable," said Lani Brown, a union representative with the National Federation of Federal Employees. For federal firefighters starting out in cities with a higher cost of living, they are offered $14.66 an hour. But Brown said, even with this slight increase, firefighters are unable to pay for basic needs. See more in the video above.