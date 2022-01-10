‘It’s just not safe’: Union calls on state to address staffing shortages in prisons

The union representing state correctional workers says prison conditions have worsened as Maryland officials have neglected staffing shortages amid a pandemic now entering its third year.

The shortage — and the manner in which state officials have treated prison populations during the coronavirus pandemic — has led to an unsafe working environment for correctional officers and those incarcerated, union officials said at a virtual news conference Monday.

The vacancy rate for Maryland correctional officers is around 10% and the state has pared the number of budgeted positions even as it’s failed to fill them, according to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents state correctional workers along with thousands of other public employees.

“Staffing levels are so dire across the state,” said AFSCME Council 3 president Patrick Moran, exacerbating fears that incidents similar to the fires set at a pretrial detention center in Baltimore could happen elsewhere.

In that Jan. 2 incident, inmates at the Maryland Reception Diagnostic and Classification Center, a pretrial detention center in Baltimore, set several fires, sending at least three inmates and a correctional officer to the hospital and causing $50,000 in damage.

A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan directed questions to DPS. The agency did not respond to questions Monday afternoon.

The correctional officer was recovering from her wounds when she was diagnosed in the hospital with COVID-19 last week, said Stuart Katzenberg, collective bargaining director for AFSCME. Union officials did not know her condition as of Monday. The three inmates have returned to the detention center.

Sgt. Elisha Mack, a correctional officer at the facility, said conditions leading up to the fires were and continue to be “just not safe.”

She and her colleagues routinely work upward of 16 hours a day, she said. Some detainees have been held at the pretrial detention center for nearly three years; and the jail was not built to house inmates for an extended period of time. The jail currently houses around 500 inmates, some of whom are finding ways to thwart prison security systems such as door locks.

The conditions have led to assaults by inmates on officers and each other, Mack said.

“We are not able to secure the inmates behind the doors,” she said. “We are not even able to make sure that their rights are not violated.”

“Detainees are staying way too long at this facility,” Moran said. “It is damaging to the inmates, it is damaging to the staff that have to oversee them, and it’s compromising the facility.”

And it’s led to frustrations among inmates “because they are not getting programs, they are not able to engage in things that keep them occupied and that deters pent-up anger,” he added.

Mack also said the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services was not proactive in alerting staff members when they’d come in contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19.

Worse still, union officials said, the state doesn’t deliver personal protective equipment consistently to detention centers. COVID-19 tests are not readily available and those experiencing coronavirus symptoms are required to share cells, said Marci Tarrant Johnson, president of the AFSCME Local 423, which represents public defenders.

“Anecdotally, our clients are not being offered boosters,” she said; it’s unclear how many incarcerated people have received a booster.

Johnson added that the state’s “cover-up” of a vaccine vendor that administered mishandled vaccine doses at prisons and elsewhere in the state further eroded trust in vaccination efforts.

“The recent news that our clients have been [given mishandled] doses is unacceptable already,” she said; now, she has been waiting to learn which inmates being represented by public defenders were given a mishandled and potentially spoiled vaccine.

Department of Health officials said they began notifying patients who may have received a spoiled vaccine at the end of December.