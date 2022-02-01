'Just Not Smart': George Conway Lays Into Trump's 'Incriminating' Statement

Conservative attorney George Conway tore into Donald Trump on CNN on Monday after the former president openly admitted over the weekend that he wanted to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“Somebody really should read him his Miranda rights. He has the right to remain silent,” Conway said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“He’s just not smart. He’s not a very smart man. He’s a very arrogant man,” added Conway, an anti-Trump Republican married to Trump’s former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“Every so often, when it comes to his bad intent, he tells the truth and that’s what he’s telling here,” he added. “He wanted this election to be overturned, against the results, against the will of the people. He wanted to end constitutional democracy in the United States. And he’s just, he’s just out-and-out admitting it now.”

Trump released a statement Sunday railing against efforts to tighten up the 1887 Electoral Count Act, the law he tried to twist to get former Vice President Mike Pence to block certification of the Electoral College count on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump interpreted the push to reform the act as meaning “Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome [of the election], and they now want to take that right away.”

“Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!” he wrote.

Legal experts, including Conway, have repeatedly explained that Pence could not have done so even if he’d wanted to. Nonetheless, lawmakers are pushing to make it clearer in the law, which has been criticized for ambiguities in its language.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

