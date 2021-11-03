Just One Black Person Is On The Jury In Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Even Though A Judge Agreed It Appeared To Be "Intentional Discrimination"

Just one Black person will serve as a juror in the trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, even after the judge overseeing the case said there appeared to be "intentional discrimination" in jury selection.

Attorneys for Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan Jr. on Wednesday removed 11 of the 12 Black panelists being considered for the jury, prompting prosecutors to ask Judge Timothy Walmsley to reseat eight of the potential jurors. Prosecutors argued the Black panelists were removed from the jury pool simply because of their race. Walmsley declined to do so, citing state law, even as he acknowledged the racial overtones of the case.

"This court has found that there appears to be intentional discrimination on the panel," the judge said. "But that doesn't mean the court has the authority to reseat simply because we have this prima facie case."

The move ensured that the three men accused of chasing down and fatally shooting Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, as he was jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, will face an overwhelmingly white jury in their upcoming trial. Arbery's death, and the delay of local authorities in making any arrests, prompted widespread protests in 2020 after video of the shooting was released.

In court on Wednesday, defense attorneys considered 48 possible jurors, 12 of whom were Black and 36 white. They were allowed to remove 24 of the panelists and used that power to remove 11 of the Black potential jurors.

To make her case that race was the main reason why they were removed, prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said all the court needed was "to do the math."

Despite agreeing with prosecutors on how those numbers appeared, Walmsley said the court was limited by Georgia law.

Since the defense attorneys presented other reasons for removing the potential jurors than race, the court could only take action if it found that the attorneys had not been "genuine," he explained.

"At least in the state of Georgia, the court, if it hears legitimate, nondiscriminatory, clear, reasonably specific, and related reason and reason related to the case, that is usually enough to get the court fo a finding in this third phase where the panelist doesn't need to be reseated," Walmsley said.

If he brought the Black panelists back into the jury pool, the judge would have to find that defense attorneys were in essence lying in court.

"The court is not going to place into the defense a finding that they are ... not being truthful to the court," Walmsley said.

During Wednesday's court hearing, defense attorneys provided numerous reasons why some of the Black potential jurors were cut from the jury pool. One panelist, attorney Bob Rubin said, had a fiancé who had expressed she was a "strong supporter of the justice for Ahmaud movement" on her Facebook page.

That panelist, Rubin argued, had also said they had resigned from their job as a police officer when in fact their certification had been revoked.

Another Black panelist told attorneys during questioning that her understanding of the case was that a "young man was shot due to his color and the three men who committed the act almost got away."

Dunikoski, the prosecutor, argued all jurors had been asked what they knew the facts of the case to be based on what they'd heard in media reports.

"We all know that's what she said, but [the defense] failed to provide any reason that's she's different than any other juror, stating the facts they had heard from the news media and TV," she said. "The real question here was, can you put that aside, because it's been based on news media ... and in this case, this juror did indicate she could do that."

Attorneys on both sides have struggled in constructing a jury for the upcoming trial, delaying opening statements for several days already. In the small tight-knit community, it's been difficult to find impartial jurors who have not been directly involved or affected by the killing, including many who had relationships to the defendants and the victim.

Wednesday's arguments were also one of the multiple ways that race has already played a central role in the trial. Prospective jurors have been questioned about their views on the Confederate flag, the Black Lives Matter movement, and how Black people are treated in the criminal justice system.

"In this particular case there are significant overtones of race to begin with," Walmsley said. "Because of that, it gets very difficult for the court."

