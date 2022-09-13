'Just one cog in the wheel': Few answers about DNA testing after Eliza Fletcher's death

Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·3 min read
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn &quot;CJ&quot; Davis listens as Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland speaks during a press conference early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly is alleged by MPD to be responsible for several shootings in Memphis. The shootings on Wednesday ended with seven people shot, at least four of the seven dead.
The Memphis police chief brought few answers to the Memphis City Council Tuesday in the timely testing of rape kits the Memphis Police Department submits to outside agencies.

Questions over the matter gained a renewed attention after the Thursday's indictment in 2021 sexual assault and kidnapping case of 38-year-old Cleotha Henderson, the man police say abducted and killed Eliza Fletcher.

Fletcher, the mother of two and a teacher in Memphis, disappeared while on an early morning run Sept. 2. Police arrested Henderson, who spent two decades in state prison for kidnapping before being released in 2020, that weekend and found her remains the following Monday.

Fingers were pointed at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation over the weekend, with the TBI pointing them right back at MPD for not requesting the 2021 kit be rushed. TBI received the kit on Sept. 23, 2021, and it was not pulled for testing until late June this year.

In city hall Tuesday, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis fielded a brief flurry of questions from City Councilman Chase Carlisle, which brought the Shelby County District Attorney's office into the fray.

Davis said MPD is able to rush a rape kit comes when there is probable cause and DNA evidence would further strengthen a solid case. She also said a signature is required from the DA's office.

"For us to take DNA evidence, forensics evidence, and follow up on a victim who has alleged that a rape occurred — we treat that particular incident the same way we treat others," Davis told the city council Tuesday. "I think that the problem is that we are just one cog in the wheel. TBI takes in not just our rape kit evidence, they take in all of our forensic evidence. We are basically right in line with the rest of the state waiting to receive those results."

TBI told the Commercial Appeal in an email statement Saturday that DNA testing at the Jackson Crime Lab, which receives most of the DNA requests from law enforcement agencies in West Tennessee, that the average return on those tests was between 33 and 49 weeks.

Shelby County submitted 316 kits in 2021 according to TBI, the largest amount of any county in the state. Knox County ranked second with 168 kits.

A TBI spokesperson told the Commercial Appeal there are four forensic scientists who work in the Jackson Crime Lab who are also responsible for responding to crime scenes and court hearings.

Memphis City Council Chairman Martavius Jones, echoing some public sentiment online, questioned the feasibility of a local crime lab for testing DNA evidence.

"I have provided pushback on the number of officers, but I wouldn't provide any pushback on this knowing that we send more [rape kits] to TBI than any other jurisdiction here," Jones said.

Davis said concept would be ideal, but said it to be "beyond the scope of what I can ask for." She also mentioned MPD does not send kits to TBI exclusively and will contract private labs for testing "volumes of forensic evidence."

After speaking with the council for over ninety minutes, Davis along with the accompanying MPD brass hurriedly left city hall, with one officer telling reporters Davis would not be taking questions from reporters.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MPD 'just one cog in the wheel' for DNA testing, Davis says Tuesday

