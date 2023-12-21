In just one month, Postal Service to raise price of Forever first-class stamps to 68 cents

You don't have forever to get Forever stamps at their current 66-cent price.

The U.S. Postal Service, on Jan. 21, 2024, will raise the cost of Forever stamps from 66 cents to 68. The price hike is part of a rate increase proposed in October and approved by Postal Service governors in November.

Other services will see an increase, too, including Priority Mail (a 5.7% increase), Priority Mail Express (up 5.9%), and USPS Ground Advantage (a 5.4% increase).

The increases are part of the USPS's 10-year Delivering for America plan, enacted in 2021 by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, which was "absolutely necessary to put the Postal Service on the path to service excellence and financial stability," he told a U.S. House committee in May 2023.

The upcoming increase in the price of first-class Forever stamps will be the fifth increase under the plan. When introduced in 2007, the stamps cost 41 cents. Remember, any Forever stamp you buy is good for sending mail "forever," so a 66-cent stamp bought now can be used next month when the USPS starts charging 68 cents for them.

For instance, a new Love stamp will be released Jan. 12, 2024 and sold at the current first class rate of 66 cents. Then, when most postal offices start selling the stamp on Monday, Jan. 22, all Forever stamps, including the new one, will cost 68 cents. The price change does take effect Sunday, Jan. 21, and will be reflected on usps.com and any post office open that day.

Graphics: Postal Service and Forever first-class stamp price increases

The USPS will issue this new Love stamp on Jan. 12, 2024. It will sell for 66 cents until Jan. 21, 2024, when Forever stamps increase to 68 cents.

USPS mail prices to increase Jan. 21, 2024

The following price increases will take effect Jan. 21, 2024:

Product Current Prices New Prices

Letters (1 oz.) 66 cents 68 cents

Letters (metered 1 oz.) 63 cents 64 cents

Letters additional ounce(s) 24 cents 24 cents

Domestic Postcards 51 cents 53 cents

International Letter (1 oz.) $1.50 $1.55

The work of famed photographer Ansel Adams will be on Forever stamps in 2024.

More new Forever stamps coming in 2024

Ansel Adams: The renowned photographer's work will be on 16 stamps; there's images of mountains, mesas, vistas and skyscapes.

Dungeons & Dragons : For the 50th anniversary of the beloved tabletop game, the Postal Service has designed 10 stamps (sold as a pane of 20) featuring wizards, warriors, a dungeon, and, of course, dragons.

John Wooden : The stamp has a portrait of the legendary UCLA coach. The two basketball players in the background have the numbers 4 and 10 on their jerseys to mark the 4 perfect seasons and 10 national championships he oversaw.

The Underground Railroad: Ten portraits of historic figures who escaped slavery via the network, or helped others escape, will adorn each sheet of 20 stamps.

The U.S. Postal Service's Underground Railroad Forever stamps, coming in 2024, include 10 portraits of historic figures who escaped slavery via the network, or helped others escape.

Contributing: George Petras

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USPS mail price increases: Forever stamps to cost 2 cents more Jan. 21