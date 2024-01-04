This piggish Meridian restaurant just opened its second location. Happy hour? ‘Packed’

It’s tough to “soft open” a restaurant known for playing hard.

That’s what Biscuit & Hogs discovered Wednesday when the growing Idaho concept unveiled its second Meridian location — a large flagship destination at 6192 N. Linder Road, near WinCo in the Orchard Park development.

The grand opening isn’t until Friday. But the moment customers found out they could start pounding food and crushing drinks?

“Turned out to be busy busy,” owner Boomer Godsill said. “... I think for the last week or so, we’d have probably 50 or 60 cars pull in to see if we were open each day.”

“We finally opened and had a packed bar during happy hour, good lunch, good dinner — all that good stuff.”

Since unveiling the first Biscuit & Hogs at 2032 E. Overland Road in 2020, Godsill has watched his hedonistic food-and-booze concept expand. Sort of like customer waistlines. “Release your inner pig,” the marketing slogan demands. “Size matters.”

Biscuit & Hogs serves familiar but creative food — including all-day breakfast — in large portions. The restaurant’s description on Google describes it as a spot “for pork belly bacon and glazed maple chicken served with biscuits, eggs and home fries.”

Plan to go big if you eat and drink at Biscuit & Hogs. (Yes, that’s a Mango Mingo in the foreground, made with three mango mimosas and topped off with a mango White Claw and fresh fruit.)

Plates are 15 inches in diameter. If you order a pancake to go (or a waffle), it’s so large that it comes in a pizza box.

Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Biscuit & Hogs also serves lunch and dinner. Options range from a barbecue platter and chicken fried steak to finger steaks and a giant fish fry platter. Bring an appetite. Unless specified otherwise, supper entrees come with two sides. (Might as well make one of them mac ‘n’ cheese, right?)

Biscuit & Hogs restaurants have liquor licenses, so naturally, they offer cocktails in eye-catching ways. The “Adulting” menu includes the mimosa-powered Mango Mingo, served in an actual lawn flamingo. Bloody Marys? Those are available in a 64-ounce bucket piled with a feast of fixings, including half a grilled cheese.

Happy hour — from 3 to 6 p.m. every day — can draw a crowd. Biscuit & Hogs does $1 draft beers (anything on tap) and White Claw cans, plus $2 well liquor. On Mondays, that buck-a-beer deal is in effect all day.

Meridian’s second Biscuit & Hogs has arrived.

Another source of Biscuit & Hogs pride? Being “an American eatery,” as the restaurant calls itself. That means you’ll find lots of flags and military tributes.

Last year, Godsill opened a Biscuit & Hogs location in Ogden, Utah. He tentatively has plans to launch a fourth location in Caldwell, along with future franchising.

But for now, he and his staff are just trying to survive the instant stampede at Orchard Park. Not that Godsill minds.

The new restaurant has nearly twice the seating capacity of the original location: 290 indoors and on a covered patio outside. So if you’re interested in watching the Washington vs. Michigan NCAA championship game?

“We’ve got $1 beers all day Mondays,” Godsill reminds. “... We’ve got five or six 90-inch TVs. People can watch the football game and drink some beers.”