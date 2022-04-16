Just Over 50 Hospitalized With COVID In RivCo

RIVERSIDE, CA — The number of people diagnosed and hospitalized with coronavirus in Riverside County climbed above 50 during the past week, though the number of patients under intensive care remained below 10, according to the Riverside University Health System.

A comparison of RUHS data over the past seven days showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide rose from 42 to 54, with eight patients in the ICU as of Friday, compared to five on April 8.

One month ago, 103 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a coronavirus infection, 16 of whom were ICU patients.

Officials said the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 599,000.

RUHS said a total 6,497 deaths from virus-related complications have been recorded in the past 24 months. A week ago, the figure was 6,484. The fatalities are trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates and can go back weeks, according to officials.

The number of known active virus cases in the county, based on available data, is 1,510, compared to 2,082 one week ago. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total -- 599,000 - - according to the county Executive Office. Verified patient recoveries countywide are now 590,993.

—City News Service

This article originally appeared on the Banning-Beaumont Patch