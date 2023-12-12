‘Just go. Get it over with’: Police video shows mom’s reaction when arrested for son’s death

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) — Bond was set at $50,000 for a Norwalk mother facing charges in her son’s death.

Dakota Jones appeared in Huron County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. She was indicted on several charges including, endangering children and involuntary manslaughter. She is facing charges for the death of her 8-year-old son Wyatt Duchette, who died in a house fire in June. Another child was able to get out of the house but was injured.

Newburgh Heights mayor-elect enters plea in bar fight: I-Team

Norwalk Police body camera video shows officers arresting Jones at her home Monday.

“Just go,” Jones told the officer after he handcuffed her and they walked to his cruiser. “Get it over with. Just let’s go and get it over with. Come on.”

Police say Jones left the two boys, ages 10 and 8, alone when she ran to the bank for a few minutes. When she returned home she saw the house was on fire.

Norwalk police and firefighters responded quickly.

Norwalk Police Chief Scott Dahlgren says Detective Scott Hamernik worked “tirelessly” on the case for months.

“Through a lot of the investigation, our detective and the state fire marshal’s office, we were able to determine that really there was no cause other than poorly discarded smoking material left in that area,” Dahlgren said.

He added police believe the smoking material was left by the mother.

Family and community members continue to mourn Wyatt’s death and are hoping for justice for the young boy.

Teen girl attacked at Cleveland tree-lighting: Police

“It’s tragic, there is really no other way to put it,” Dahlgren said. “It’s just a completely sad situation. Unfortunately, this little boy lost his life in a tragic incident but we are glad this arrest can bring some closure.”

Jones is due back in court in the next few weeks to face the charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.