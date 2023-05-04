'You just need a partner': Times Square billboard unlocks network of kidney donors for NY man

Marc Weiner has two rules: take things one day at a time and don’t play the “what if” game.

Since he was in his 20s, he has tried not to fall into the trap of wondering “what if this goes wrong.”

He applied this same philosophy to his health when doctors told him he had bladder cancer in 2015.

Doctors removed his kidneys, his bladder and his prostate. He also started dialysis in 2016 and for the past few years, he has spent at least 12 hours a week getting treatment.

Weiner had multiple people offer to donate kidneys to him, only some weren’t good matches; he also said fear and bad timing prevented some people from donating a kidney to him.

Weiner finally underwent a kidney transplant on Tuesday and now has weeks of recovery ahead of him.

His donor turned out to be an anonymous man in his 20s. Although Weiner hasn’t been able to meet his donor, he’d like to, and he’s grateful for him and the other wonderful people he met along the way.

Weiner said his transplant wouldn’t have happened had it not been for two billboards posted in Times Square. The billboards included his photo and information about his dire need for a kidney, garnering attention from the public and news outlets.

From there, he met two people who were instrumental in saving his life and the lives of two other kidney recipients.

“I'm very, very lucky and blessed,” said Weiner, a CBS News producer. “I’m elated.”

A billboard featuring Marc Weiner, a CBS News producer. The billboard helped fast-track him on a list to get a kidney transplant.

A good deed from his wife’s former company led to a kidney transplant

Weiner's kidney transplant journey started when his family was on the way home from a trip to Hershey Park. His wife had previously heard about a man wearing a shirt at Disney World. The man's shirt said he needed a kidney donor.

The Weiner family had no plans to go to Disney World anytime soon, so they thought a billboard could help get the word out and let people know Marc needed a kidney.

The company, Del Mastro Outdoor, offered to install a billboard in Times Square with his information to increase his chances of finding a donor. A few years later, one of the company’s competitors offered to install another billboard, Weiner said.

“The selflessness, it was incredible,” Weiner said.

News outlets, including the New York Post, wrote about Weiner’s billboard, which caught the attention of New York Police Department detective Michael Lollo.

Lollo had previously tried to donate a kidney to another police officer but things didn’t pan out. Seeing Weiner’s story inspired him to try again. Lollo wasn’t a match for the producer but later found out about a voucher program through the National Kidney Registry for people in need of kidney donations.

The National Kidney Registry allows people to donate kidneys to a pool on behalf of someone else. From there, people in need get access to this pool of donors and once a match is available, they can get a kidney, Lollo said.

That’s where Hilary Baude comes in. She lives in Connecticut and found out about Weiner’s story on the news. Through the National Kidney Registry’s voucher program, Baude was able to donate a kidney to a stranger and name Weiner as a voucher holder. Once a match became available for Weiner and he was cleared for a kidney transplant, he was able to have his surgery.

“In order for people like Marc and my recipient to get a kidney out of the National Kidney Registry, someone's got to donate to it on their behalf,” said Lollo, who is now Chief Strategy Officer of the National Kidney Registry.

“Although (Baude) was a match for Marc, the timing just wasn't right for Marc and she preferred to donate then,” Lollo said.

Calling it a “Willy Wonka golden ticket,” Lollo said the vouchers never expire and pretty much fast-track kidney recipients so they can get kidneys through the registry.

Weiner had complications so he had to wait two years before being medically cleared for a kidney transplant. However, because Baude listed him as a voucher, he was guaranteed a kidney through the National Kidney Registry.

“The voucher program is a total game changer,” Lollo said.

'You just need a partner...you don't necessarily need a billboard'

Baude heard about Weiner’s story through CBS News on New Year's Eve 2020. She knew people could donate kidneys to family members but she didn't realize strangers could benefit from the donations as well.

Baude's family had already been through a lot, including infertility, miscarriages, her oldest daughter's premature birth and open heart surgery and her husband's prostate cancer diagnosis at 49 years old.

Her family is in good health now, she said, but their struggles pushed her to help others.

"By the time (Marc's) news story had ended, I just knew that it was something that I would do," she said. "I would have given anything for someone to be able to give us a cure like I could give Marc a cure. It was a very simple decision."

She was a match for him but there may have been better matches out there with kidneys that would take better to his body, she said.

She donated her own kidney to a stranger on May 6, 2021 and says she loves the community she’s now part of after donating.

She was assigned a mentor once she signed up to donate her kidney and often asked him questions about what to expect. Would she be more tired after donating? Would she lose endurance?

She wondered how her life would change after donating and he assured her things would be fine, she said.

“I didn't believe him until I went through the process and I donated,” she said. “There is nothing different about my life aside from the fact that I am more fulfilled.”

Recovering from the surgery wasn’t so bad, she said. The most painful part was the amount of gas pain she experienced, she said. She also couldn't do any heavy lifting after the surgery.

Weiner said between the billboards and the National Kidney Registry, they’ve saved three lives: his own, Lollo’s recipient and Baude’s recipient.

Hilary Baude meeting Marc Weiner for the first time at the finish line of the 2021 New York City Marathon.

The surgery was very invasive, so he’ll be healing for weeks or possibly months.

“Whenever you put an organ in somebody's body, it isn't like six days of rest and then you're back to work,” he said.

He encouraged people to look into the voucher program so they too can help people like him.

“It is so easy,” he said. “You just need a partner. You need somebody who's going to do it on your behalf … If they donate to a complete stranger, you get this golden ticket, this voucher. You don't necessarily need a billboard.”

Marc Weiner, a CBS News producer whose billboard in Times Square helped fast-track him on a list to get a kidney transplant.

