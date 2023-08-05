JUST IN: Piqua police investigating report of double shooting

Police in Piqua are investigating a report of a double shooting involving two males tonight in the area of Fountain Park.

Police and medic personnel were dispatched about 11:16 p.m. on the report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

One of the victims was believed to have been located near a baseball field at the park. The other was believed to have been located on Forest Avenue, according to Miami County and Piqua police radio dispatch communication.

Care Flight was dispatched to the scene.

We’ve reached out to Piqua police for details about what happened. We will update this developing report as we learn more.