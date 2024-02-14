'Just plain sloppy': After complaints mount at Sycamore Place apartments, owners vow improvements

Samiyyah Hasan is among several residents amplifying concerns about property management issues at Sycamore Place apartments in Milwaukee.

Since last November, Samiyyah Hasan has maintained a drive of documents, videos and correspondence detailing her experience at Sycamore Place apartment complex in Milwaukee.

After Hasan, 22, left her job and fell behind on rent last fall, she said she was grateful to be considered for rent assistance through Community Advocates.

But when Hasan brought the news to the building's property manager, the manager told her Sycamore Place was not accepting government subsidies.

Even after a Community Advocates employee called the property manager to explain that the organization is a nonprofit, not a government entity, the manager was unmoved, according to emails and recordings provided by Hasan.

At a meeting that Hasan recorded, the property manager told the 22-year-old: "They can reach out all they want — I'm just not accepting anything from the city right now. I don't do it, because I can't control my residents."

According to the Metropolitan Fair Housing Council, landlords are not required to accept rent assistance, despite a 2018 ordinance passed by Milwaukee County banning income-based discrimination. However, the property manager's refusal to accept the funds made Hasan feel hopeless.

"It’s like a brick wall has been put up, despite my efforts to try to come to a resolution," Hasan wrote in an email to the Journal Sentinel.

Hasan is among several residents at Sycamore Place apartments in Milwaukee amplifying concerns originally raised by a Public Investigator story in November that detailed how property managers erroneously threatened a 98-year-old resident with eviction.

Since then, ten residents have reached out to Public Investigator alleging different management issues at Sycamore Place, including repeated eviction threats, inconsistent rent charges, and poor treatment of the complex's residents, who are mostly Black or elderly.

Of the residents, all ten say they have been charged incorrect amounts for rent while living at Sycamore Place. Six claim they have received unwarranted eviction notices. Others complained about confusing amenities fees or lack of communication from building management.

On Feb. 7, two days after Public Investigator asked the building's Miami-based owners to respond to resident concerns, the CEO of the property management company convened a group of nearly a dozen tenants to discuss their issues.

The next day, Michael D'Amato, a representative for the property owners AB Asset Management, told the Journal Sentinel that the property manager and assistant property manager were "leaving the company," citing the improper eviction notice reported by Public Investigator as a contributing factor.

The change should "rectify a number issues that have persisted between residents and management," D'Amato said in a statement.

The company will also add a third maintenance technician to the two existing full-time maintenance staff in the building, according to D'Amato.

He emphasized that the changes are part of the company's wider multimillion dollar effort to save a long-neglected property and revitalize the Granville neighborhood, home of Milwaukee's former Northridge Mall, by bringing market-rate housing to the area.

Frustrated residents are trying to get answers about a range of property management issues at Sycamore Place Apartment Complex on West Dean Road in Milwaukee.

"Any building of this size, with a change in ownership and a new model, will have growing pains," D'Amato said. "The owners believe they have done their best to manage those growing pains and every day the operation evolves and improves."

Some residents have already escalated their concerns to elected officials.

Ald. Larresa Taylor hosted a meeting between Sycamore Place representatives and residents in January after receiving complaints from five residents, ranging from the slow progress on amenities to allegations that the 55+ building was housing underage tenants.

"We have to take care of our seniors and make sure that they have those things that they need and those amenities that they're paying for," she said.

Taylor said she was excited when AB Asset Management pitched plans in 2022 to update the complex with new amenities and bring positive changes to the Granville district.

Regarding the amenities, "I'm just gonna say that I have not yet seen it," Taylor said.

Resident liaisons push for accountability from Sycamore Place's owners

Angeline Bradford, a resident liaison at Sycamore Place Apartments in Milwaukee, said she feels "used" by building management.

Angeline Bradford is described by fellow residents as a Sycamore Place expert.

The 72-year-old has lived in the building for a decade, through numerous changes in ownership.

Two years ago, when AB Asset Management sought to make 200 apartments open to people of all ages, Bradford and fellow resident Beverly Wilson advocated for tenants who opposed the idea.

The massive apartment complex on Milwaukee's northwest side was once a senior housing complex known as Trinity Village or Friendship Village. For years, the building's various owners fielded complaints that residents sometimes went without proper heating or cooling as the property fell into disrepair.

In 2022, after AB Asset Management purchased and renamed the property, Bradford and Wilson said the company's leadership made a number of promises to residents if they supported the transition to multigenerational housing, including the establishment of resident liaisons, Q&A-style town halls with management and an on-site convenience store.

After months of disagreement, the company earned Bradford and Wilson's support by offering them staff roles with the property management company. The two women were told they would help field resident concerns and organize events in exchange for a monthly stipend.

But in the 13 months since Bradford and Wilson signed their contracts, they say there's been little action.

As Sycamore Place East's enrichment liaison, Bradford said she was promised a large budget to plan social events for residents. As of January, Bradford said she has only received enough money for a bingo night and a few small gatherings in the resident lounge. Meanwhile, the convenience store has not opened.

According to Bradford and Wilson, company leadership also failed to attend or rescheduled multiple town hall meetings planned by the pair, including one last March.

A March 2023 Sycamore Place town hall flyer

"They had promised us all of these things, and they didn't do it. As soon as the approval went through for the zoning, everything just stopped," said Wilson, who moved out of Sycamore Place in June.

Bradford, who stayed put, is now contending with different issues.

In October, she received a five-day eviction notice for failing to pay the apartment complex's new amenities fee and renters insurance for several months. Bradford said she thought the amenities costs were already included in her monthly rent.

Despite reaching out to property management for an explanation, she said she still awaits an answer.

"I want to be stop being put off — being used. That's what I feel like," Bradford said.

According to Legal Action attorney Abrielle Newman, only unpaid rent and late fees can be cited in an eviction notice. Other charges, such as amenities fees and renters insurance, cannot be used as grounds for an eviction for nonpayment of rent.

D'Amato did not comment on Bradford's allegations other than to say that the property owners are still working on opening the convenience store and that the building hosted six events for residents, including a smoothie bar and pizza party, in January and February.

He added that Wilson "had difficulty adjusting to changes in the function of the building," but was a "valuable and appreciated" tenant liaison.

Angeline Bradford, a resident at Sycamore Place apartments, holds a five-day eviction notice.

New amenities fees confuse some residents

A number of Sycamore Place residents also said they did not notice or understand a new amenities fee tacked on to their lease agreements last year.

The new fee ranges from $135 to $165 per month, depending on the size of the apartment.

Terene White and Andras King said they found out about the fee after receiving an eviction notice last November. The notice stated they owed $1,105 — the equivalent of one month of rent — even though the two had proof of payment.

King said he asked the property manager to see a ledger documenting the couple's monthly payments. According to King, the then-property manager gave him a Post-it note stating that the couple owed even more — $1,105 for rent, plus an additional $172.50 for amenities, parking and rental insurance.

Public Investigator later found the description of the amenities fee in an addendum on page 21 of their nearly 30-page lease agreement. The paragraph describes the fee as a "monthly utility bundle" meant to cover "water/sewer, trash, a monthly billing fee, cable/internet and ADT security."

Andras King and Terene White, residents at Sycamore Place Apartments, look through receipts and notices.

White and King said they did not notice the addendum, nor a flyer that went out to several other residents announcing the new fee.

Newman, the Legal Action attorney, said it is unusual for the management company to not include the fee on the front page of the lease along with the rent, but the practice is not necessarily improper.

"It's just a matter of reading every single page that you get. I know that these agreements are really long and have a lot of things that don't ultimately affect us, but there's always the chance that there could be something in there that you want to make sure that you that you are aware of," Newman said.

It's not the first time the building has accused the couple of not keeping up with their rent. A few months earlier, White and King received a note under their door stating that they owned back rent for the month of May, even though the couple had paid by money order at the beginning of the month.

White, who keeps her money order receipts stowed in a designated wallet, said she immediately headed to the then-property manager's office to dispute the claim. But she was met with a disinterested response.

"She said, 'I'll get back to you let you know how much you owe,'" White said.

But no messages came. The November eviction notice was the first time in four months that the couple heard any updates about their rent, they said.

Terene White stores her money order receipts in a designated wallet.

In the meantime, King and White continue to get papers slipped under their door about money they owe the company, without any explanation of how the amount is being calculated. In December and January, they received two notes stating that they owe $990.

D'Amato attributed the errors and confusion in King and White's case to the former property manager.

The couple's daughter, Tamaria Thompson, who also lives at Sycamore Place, said she has also received unwarranted eviction threats.

In the eight months Thompson has lived at Sycamore Place, she has received four eviction notices stating that she owes back rent, even though her rent ledger showed that she was up to date with payments.

None of the notices clarify which months allegedly went unpaid, but Thompson said the property manager attributed the notices to unpaid rent for January 2023 — two months before Thompson moved into the complex.

"She gave me a five-day notice and was like, 'You have to pay for January,'" Thompson said. "I was like, 'I didn't even live here in January."

D'Amato said it was difficult to gather information on Thompson's case due to the departure of the property manager. He said the company could not find any record of Thompson being charged rent for January 2023.

Residents raise concerns about rent assistance, class action waiver in lease

The amenities fee is not the only aspect of the lease that concerns residents.

Wilson, the former tenant liaison, pointed out that the April 2023 version of the lease also contains a class action waiver addendum.

By signing the document, residents forfeit their ability to bring a class action lawsuit against the company, even after their lease expires. The tactic, used nationally to protect landlords from renter backlash, requires tenants to pursue claims against the company individually, rather than as a collective.

Newman said these waivers can have a chilling effect on residents. Since landlords often evaluate prospective tenants by looking them up on the the state's online courts records system, known as CCAP, requiring residents to file lawsuits as individuals makes them more likely to be scrutinized.

Meanwhile, Hasan, the 22-year-old resident who was prevented from using rent assistance funds, said she was warned by the property manager that she would receive a five-day, no-cure eviction notice at the end of November 2023 if she did not find another way to pay her rent.

That kind of eviction is only allowed in case of criminal activity or if the home is a consistent nuisance property, not for unpaid rent.

Since then, building personnel have twice entered Hasan's apartment without permission and without knowing Hasan was home, she said. One incident was caught on her security camera and reviewed by the Journal Sentinel. When confronted, the employees told Hasan they thought she had already been evicted.

D'Amato said the company could not comment on Hasan's situation due to the property manager's departure, but said new managers would contact her for further insight.

"That being said, the owners follow all fair housing laws, rules and regs," he added.

As of January, Hasan maintains an outstanding balance of more than $5,200.

Samiyyah Hasan holds a letter placed under her door detailing the amount of her overdue payments to Sycamore Place.

Sycamore Place owners say they have spent $3.5 million in improvements

In the meantime, D'Amato said that the complex's owners will continue to make improvements at Sycamore Place.

Since purchasing the property, the company has invested $3.5 million in the building, he said. Updated amenities include ADT security systems in all units, improved high speed internet, furnished sewing rooms and a new main lobby.

But Yvette Woelfel, the daughter and caregiver of the 98-year-old tenant given a five-day eviction notice last October, said the experience has left her apprehensive and mildly paranoid.

Since the story, Woelfel said the property owners have contacted her to apologize and resolve her complaints.

However, Woelfel said her mother continues to be erroneously charged, then later reimbursed, for renter's insurance.

98-year-old Carolyn Bolton works to strengthen her breathing as her daughter Yvette Woelfel looks on.

"We're charged for every month," Woelfel said in January. "Sometimes it's removed and sometimes it drags through the month. I mean, it's sloppy. It's just plain sloppy."

In her free time, Woelfel said she has continued to push company leadership to resolve complaints made by fellow residents.

"When I look at the stress that I went under — I mean, it took me a while to recover just from taking care of my mother," Woelfel said. "It was hard on me."

She added: "You cannot ask people to 'bear with us' when you are evicting them from their homes."

Tamia Fowlkes is a Public Investigator reporter. You can reach Tamia at 414-224-2193 or tfowlkes@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @tamiafowlkes.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Owners of Sycamore Place apartments in Milwaukee promise improvements after complaints