JUST IN: Police shut down downtown intersection in Dayton on report of a shooting

Police have shut down traffic in the area of East Fourth and South Monmouth streets in downtown Dayton as part of a response to a reported shooting this afternoon.

Police were dispatched about 4:18 p.m. on the report and we’re hearing a male who is believed to be a suspect has gone into a house on South Monmouth Street.

We have a reporter on the way. We will update this developing report as we learn more.