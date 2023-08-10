JUST IN: Police shut down downtown intersection in Dayton on report of a shooting
Police have shut down traffic in the area of East Fourth and South Monmouth streets in downtown Dayton as part of a response to a reported shooting this afternoon.
Police were dispatched about 4:18 p.m. on the report and we’re hearing a male who is believed to be a suspect has gone into a house on South Monmouth Street.
