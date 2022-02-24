'This just about put me out of business': Newport auto shop the victim of theft, fraud

NEWPORT — CJ’s Tire & Auto Service on JT Connell Highway isn’t anything fancy.

There’s no espresso machine or big screen television, said Mark Gorman, a devoted customer. With manager Rick Edwards and owner Carl Russell, CJ's Tire is “an old-fashioned, honest car repair shop that treats its customers right and builds a long-term relationship,” Gorman said in an email to The Daily News.

“I trust them to the moon and back. Rick works hard to get parts at a reasonable price and he never, ever tries to sell you a repair you don’t need. He always quotes you an exact price for a repair and he sticks to that price, no matter what.”

Susanne Day is another long-time customer who has put her trust in Russell and Edwards for years. When she worked close by, they’d even give her a ride to her place of employment while her car was serviced.

“They’re just so fair,” Day said. “They’re so easy to talk to. I never feel like I need to shop around.”

“It is horrible what has happened to them,” Gorman said.

Newport police charged a 24-year-old Middletown man with four felonies, alleging he swindled thousands of dollars from Edwards personally, as well as from CJ’s Tire.

Police say the man in October 2021 stole $20,938 from the auto shop in the form of various fraudulent checks. That’s one charge. Another charge stems from the man’s allegedly fraudulent use of Edwards’ credit card, also in October of last year or around that time.

Rick Edwards is the manager of CJ's Tire & Auto Service on JT Connell Highway in Newport.

In November and December 2021, and January of this year, police also allege he stole more than $10,000 from the business. Police charged the man with conspiracy to commit larceny through fraudulent checks.

The man didn’t enter pleas in District Court on Feb. 9, which is typical for felony cases heard in District Court. Bail was set at $15,000 with surety, or $1,500 cash. Court records indicate the man didn’t make bail and was transferred to the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston. A screening is scheduled for March 24.

'This just about put me out of business'

Edwards is still crunching the numbers and assessing the financial hit.

“This just about put me out of business,” Edwards said. “If it wasn’t for some of the friends I got, I’d be really bad right about now … We’re still trying to recover here. We’re holding our head above water a little bit, but that’s about it.”

The man charged with the crimes didn’t work for the auto shop, but Edwards said he hung out there and “helped out once in awhile. Helping when I scrubbed the floors and stuff … basically he gained our trust.”

“He had some friends come in here. I did work on their cars,” Edwards said. “He brought us some business. But he stole more than he brought us, let’s put it that way.”

Edwards doesn’t know yet whether he’ll be able to recover the allegedly stolen funds. “Now I know why people get their identities stolen, they just file bankruptcy and end it,” he said. “It’s so frustrating.”

“Never had a problem like this,” Edwards said. Russell, the owner, is ill and “really upset about it ... He doesn’t need to be dealing with the stress.”

The alleged incidents have upended Edwards’ life in myriad ways. It’s a small team at CJ’s, and now the shop is open Saturdays by appointment to try to make ends meet.

“I’m 55 years old now,” Edwards said. “I don’t want to be working six days a week under a car.”

Manager Rick Edwards stands inside CJ's Tire & Auto Service on JT Connell Highway in Newport.

The stress of the financial woes is almost crippling. “All this has kept me up,” Edwards said. “Not sleeping or eating or anything.”

It’s leveled his personal plans, too.

“I had a perfect credit rating: 800. And now my credit rating is in the toilet. I couldn’t even rent an apartment if I wanted to. My credit rating’s so bad … I planned on buying a house this year, (but he) screwed me out of that, too.”

Asked if he thinks he can stay in business, Edwards said: “I’m trying, with help from my friends. I’m doing the best I can, but it couldn’t happen at a worse time of year. Taxes and everything else.”

Plus, this comes after the Pell Bridge ramp reconfiguration last summer disrupted business for CJ’s Tire. That “really killed us,” Edwards said. “That was like a motocross down here for awhile … My customers (didn’t) even want to come down this road.”

At this point, Edwards is just hoping for more business to help offset the financial strain he’s under.

“I mean, I’m hanging on here," he said. "I got friends that put it all out on Facebook. I’ve gotten some work out of it. People have called me for work. I just hope it keeps going. I just hope this guy gets what he deserves."

How to protect yourself from fraudsters

“Watch your stuff and who’s around it,” Edwards warned. “I got my bank accounts now where my phone will ding, let me know if someone’s trying to get in or anything else.”

Here are some tips for banking online safely, via the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions:

• Protect your electronics with passwords. The passwords should be at least eight characters long and include a combination of numbers, symbols and upper and lowercase letters. Change your passwords every three months.

• Use multi-factor authentication, meaning you gain access to your device only after successfully providing two or more pieces of information.

• Don't keep your accounts logged in. When you're done with online banking, log out.

• Avoid banking on public Wifi, which isn't necessarily secure.

• Avoid accessing your bank account on a shared computer, or a computer that is not your own.

• Check your account regularly for unauthorized charges or withdrawals. Report any fraudulent charges to your bank immediately.

• Report lost or stolen credit cards to your financial institution right away.

