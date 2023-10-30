'It was just a really atrocious scene': 19 arrested for trespass on public property

Alachua County has hired a security guard to keep watch over a former motel owned by the county that last week was found in disarray after authorities arrested 19 people on trespass charges.

Law enforcement descended on the former Budget Inn at 4401 SW 13th St. Thursday morning in what is now the sixth report of homeless people found squatting at the facility. And while the county sees no benefit to charging homeless people with trespassing and therefore typically declines to press charges, the damage this time was too much to ignore.

"This time there were a lot of people there, a lot of damage to the facilities. They had broken into the utilities. There was an enormous amount of drug paraphernalia and alcohol," county spokesperson Mark Sexton said. "It was just a really atrocious scene that we found."

The squatters were discovered Thursday after the sheriff's office received a tip from two Gainesville Regional Utilities employees who had visited the property for work earlier that day. The GRU employees also reported seeing "significant" damage to the buildings and noted that multiple utility meters were missing.

The property is clearly marked with "No Trespassing" signs and is surrounded by a chain-link fence. All doors had previously been locked and the windows boarded up.

"All of these preventive measures were defeated by forced entry by the trespassing persons," the sheriff's office report said.

After confirming that the county wanted to press charges, deputies and Gainesville Police Department officers arrived at the scene about 11 a.m. Deputies attempted to make contact with people looking out of doors, but some ignored commands and walked away, the report said. Two people ran but were eventually caught.

Authorities spent about three hours clearing the 36 rooms, some of which were barricaded from the inside. A juvenile was found in one of the rooms without their legal guardian.

The county is hoping a security guard will help protect the $2.2 million investment commissioners made with the purchase of the property in November 2020.

Part of the county's mission to find more permanent housing for the homeless. It plans to turn the old motel's rooms into efficiency apartments, as well as offer onsite services. Sexton said that the county is also in talks with the sheriff's office about putting a satellite office there.

The county was awarded a $3 million state grant backed by federal funds in July 2022 to help complete the renovation; however, the money has yet to be dispersed.

"While we're going through the process with the state we can't afford any more damage to this place because the more damage there is, the more this renovation is going to cost," Sexton said.

The last report of squatting at the facility occurred in February, when five people were said to have illegally entered eight units, causing water damage, broken doors and windows.

Three people were trespassed in that case while two others were arrested: one on an out-of-county warrant and the other for drug possession.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Guard coming after homeless found squatting in county-owned motel