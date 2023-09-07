Just recently tested positive for COVID? Here’s how to get free treatment in NC

As COVID-19 cases rise in Charlotte the Charlotte area, North Carolina state health officials are reminding those infected with the virus that treatment is available to help reduce their risk of serious illness.

From Aug. 20-26, approximately 79 people were admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County, a 19.7% increase from the previous week, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rising levels of COVID-19 virus particles in wastewater can also be an early sign of community spread, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

At a Mecklenburg County plant in the Lake Norman area, an average of 6 million viral gene copies per person were recorded on July 1, according to the most recent data available from NCDHHS. By Aug. 26, that number rose to 56 million.

Where to get Paxlovid in Charlotte

With the rise in infections statewide, NCDHHS announced that Paxlovid and other oral treatments are being distributed for free by the U.S. government, and any prescribing provider can send a prescription to the nearest pharmacy with the drug in stock.

Paxlovid is considered the preferred treatment for those with COVID-19.

The treatment is expected to “retain effectiveness against the COVID-19 variants currently circulating, including the BA.2.86 variant that has recently been identified,” NCDHHS said in a news release.

According to Mecklenburg County Public Health, anyone who is 12 years of age or older and weighs at least 88 pounds is eligible for a prescription.

Here are some resources you can use to find Paxlovid in your area, according to Mecklenburg County health officials:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Test to Treat website, where you can get tested and get treatment in one visit.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Therapeutics Locator to find providers offering treatment.

The Mecklenburg County Public Health locator maps to find providers offering treatment, including those providing free Paxlovid delivery.

The NCDHHS COVID-19 helpline at 1-800-232-4636.

How to stay healthy

To stay healthy and avoid contracting COVID-19, NCDHHS recommends staying current on vaccines, including the new booster available this fall.

It would be best if you also practiced safety measures, such as washing your hands, covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze, wearing a high-quality face covering such as an N95 or KN95 mask in public, and staying home when you’re sick, NCDHHS says.