‘Just regular behavior’: Plaza Midwood business captures people driving down the sidewalk…twice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s not something you see every day, unless, that is, you frequent Common Market in Plaza Midwood. Recently, the business has captured drivers driving down the sidewalk outside their front patio.

“I just thought either they were drunk or for whatever reason, thought this was the roadway. I have no idea. I didn’t know what to think,” said one of The Common Market’s regulars.

Footage shows him walking down the sidewalk with a car tailing him. The video shows the moment he realizes the driver definitely took a wrong turn.

“I’ve seen wilder things around here but this was a first for me,” he said. “I’ve been coming here for 16 years.”

"Just regular behavior" 🚘



A Plaza Midwood business captured people driving down the sidewalk… twice! I spoke with the man in this video who was surprised to see a car following him down the sidewalk.



Full story tonight on ⁦@Queen_City_News⁩ at 10:15 pic.twitter.com/zoA1HYvtK0 — 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤 (@MorganFrancesTV) January 11, 2024

Manager on duty Casey Linder told Queen City News, “Just another night in Common Market.”



The incident, however, wasn’t a one-off. About a week later, someone else did the same thing!

“I think people just get confused,” Linder said. “It’s a wide sidewalk, and people think it’s the road and take that left.”

In both instances, customers on the outdoor patio seem confused too as the cars roll past them at a slow pace.

“In the past six years I’ve been coming here, and I was like ‘all right. That’s something new, I guess,’” said one customer who witnessed another time a white car cruised on by on the sidewalk.

Man died saving fiancé, unborn child from Claremont tornado, family says

“Thought it was just regular behavior out here,” he said.

Linder says this kind of thing happens every so often. So far, the drivers have gone by slowly clearly realizing they made a mistake.

“A moment of panic, but I think it’s always a good time for the people on the patio,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.