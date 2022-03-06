Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur
  • Oprah Winfrey
    Oprah Winfrey
    American media proprietor
  • Jeff Bezos
    Jeff Bezos
    CEO of Amazon
Hannibal Hanschke/AP/Shutterstock
Hannibal Hanschke/AP/Shutterstock

What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths?

Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major Corporations
Billionaire Status: The 25 Richest People in the US

Test your knowledge of these three and some other equally as big names. See if you can guess how rich they are.

Amazon
Amazon

Jeff Bezos

Amazon began as a small startup run out of Jeff Bezos' Seattle garage in 1994 and has grown into an e-commerce giant worth over $1.5 trillion. Bezos remains the company's CEO and holds a 10.6% stake, Forbes reported.

You may know that Bezos is the richest man in the world, but do you know how much he is actually worth? See what Bezos is worth.

Elaine Thompson/AP/REX
Elaine Thompson/AP/REX

Bill Gates

Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft -- then called Micro-Soft -- with his childhood friend Paul Allen in 1975. He left his daily job at the software company that made him rich in 2008 to focus on charitable pursuits through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Over the years, he has sold or given away much of his stake in Microsoft -- and with his recent divorce announcement, it seems likely his net worth will go down, but he'll still be very wealthy.

Find out just how rich Gates is.

Matt Baron / Shutterstock.com
Matt Baron / Shutterstock.com

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden began his political career as a member of his local county council and went onto become one of the youngest people ever elected to the U.S. Senate. He became the 47th vice president under President Barack Obama and was elected in November to become the 46th president of the United States. But despite his long political career, Biden has made most of his money outside of politics.

See President Biden's net worth.

Themba Hadebe/AP/REX
Themba Hadebe/AP/REX

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has turned her earnings and success from her long-running talk show into a veritable media empire. She has her own cable channel, a stake in Weight Watchers and a multi-year deal with Apple to create content for its streaming channel. In 2020, Forbes named her the ninth-richest self-made woman in America.

But just how rich is she? Find out how much Winfrey is worth.

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Carolyn Kaster/AP

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is the first billionaire president in United States history, Forbes reported. The bulk of his fortune comes from his New York City real estate holdings, but he also brings in money through licensing deals, golf courses and a winery.

See how much Trump is worth.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Elon Musk

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid him well.

SpaceX was valued at $74 billion after its latest funding round in February 2021, according to Forbes.

Keep reading to find out how much he is worth.

Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE
Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Mark Zuckerberg

As the CEO and co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has become the third-richest American and the seventh-richest person in the world, according to Forbes. Zuckerberg started his social media platform in 2004 for his fellow Harvard students, but it's since grown into a go-to communications tool for people around the world.

Zuckerberg and his wife currently own about 15% of Facebook's shares. Can you guess how rich that stake in the company has made him? Find out how rich Zuckerberg is.

More From GOBankingRates

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk taunts Russia after they stop selling rocket engines to US

    SpaceX boss has publicly helped Ukraine keep internet in embattled country online

  • Melinda Gates reveals she is ‘dipping her toe’ in the dating world following split from Bill Gates

    Gates added that she is ‘definitely’ open to finding love again

  • Peta Murgatroyd Relieved to Have Maks Chmerkovskiy Back from Ukraine: 'Forever Grateful'

    The Dancing with the Stars pros have been married since 2017

  • Community members pay tribute to Ukraine at Oxnard's Carnegie Art Museum

    Several community members have decorated columns of the Carnegie Art Museum in downtown Oxnard with Ukraine's national colors.

  • Melinda French Gates Is 'Friendly' with Bill Gates But Says There's 'Still Healing That Needs to Happen'

    The former power couple's divorce was finalized in August of 2021 after 27 years of marriage and three children together

  • Zelensky calls for fighter planes in Zoom call with Congress

    Over 280 lawmakers joined the Zoom call, where Zelensky made an impassioned plea for planes and an embargo on Russian oil.

  • Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion

    The suspensions are a follow-up to more limited moves earlier in the week to block financial institutions from the networks that serve as arteries for the payments system.

  • Even a Few Drinks a Week Can Cause Your Brain to Shrink

    UnsplashAt this point, we can safely confirm that booze is bad for the brain. The question on everyone’s mind, however, is how bad is it really? The vast majority of us leave binge drinking behind in college and our 20s. Surely knocking back a few drinks every week can’t really be that bad, right?Well… a new study run by University of Pennsylvania researchers found that even light-to-moderate levels of alcohol consumption, like one drink a day, was associated with overall reductions in brain vol

  • A drink a day could be associated with brain changes, study finds

    Having even one drink a day could reduce one's overall brain size over time, according to a study published today in the journal Nature Communications.Why it matters: The study found the greatest risks with heavy drinking, but alcohol consumption was linked to reduced brain volume among far more moderate drinkers. The findings could throw cold water on other studies suggesting that lighter alcohol consumption has no impact on, or may even benefit, the brain.Get market news worthy of your time wi

  • Burkina Faso appoints interim government after January coup

    Burkina Faso's interim president Paul-Henri Damiba has approved a new government that includes the same defence minister as served under former president Roch Kabore before his ouster in a military coup, an official decree showed on Saturday. The new government of 25 ministers includes Defence Minister General Barthelemy Simpore, who has retained the position he held under Kabore, according to the decree. The appointment of economist Albert Ouedraogo as the West African nation's transitional prime minister was announced on Thursday.

  • UK, France say Iran nuclear deal is close, Russia points to next week

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are close to reaching an agreement, the chief British and French envoys said on Friday as they and their German colleague flew home to brief ministers. E3 negotiators leaving Vienna briefly to update Ministers on state of play. "Hoping to return quickly to reach a conclusion because we are very, very close to an agreement," the French envoy, Philippe Errera, said on Twitter.

  • Lucid Cuts 2022 Production Guidance. Time to Sell?

    Share prices of electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) tumbled 13.8% on March 1 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results, and slashed its 2022 guidance. The most jarring kernel of news was that Lucid reduced its 2022 production and delivery estimate from 20,000 units down to a range of 12,000 to 14,000 Lucid Air electric sedans. Given the disappointing adjustment, should investors consider selling Lucid stock now, or take a patient approach and give Lucid the benefit of the doubt?

  • Why Lucid Stock Crashed This Week, and What You Should Do

    Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are crumbling. Blame Lucid's underwhelming outlook for this week's loss. Also, investors were eagerly waiting to hear how many cars Lucid had delivered since starting its deliveries in October last year and how fast the company was ramping up production.

  • Crypto: Coinbase, Binance reject calls to ban Russian users

    The Strategic Funds Managing Director Marc LoPresti joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss cryptocurrency exchanges bitcoin and binance rejecting calls to ban Russian users.

  • Ukraine's President Zelensky is a symbol of defiance for his country

    As Ukraine continues to fight back against Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken out against fleeing the country and in favor of standing strong against Russia. Now his unconventional path to presidency has garnered interest. Holly Williams reports.

  • Biden says most Americans can remove masks, return to work safely

    On Friday, President Biden echoed what he said in his State of the Union address, reiterating that ”most Americans can remove their masks, return to work and move forward safely,” citing desired vaccination and hospitalization rates.

  • Dua Lipa Wore the World's Most Enormous Pair of Furry Boots That You Have to 👀 to Believe

    Dua Lipa wore the world's biggest pair of furry boots on The Tonight Show *and* did her signature lazy dance in them.

  • Barr says Trump responsible for Jan. 6 riot 'in the broad sense of that word'

    Former Attorney General William Barr said in an interview aired on Friday that he believes former President Trump is responsible for thee Capitol riot "in the broad sense of that word."During an interview with NBC's Lester Holt, which is scheduled to air in full on Sunday, Barr was asked if the former president was responsible for what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021."I do think he was responsible in the broad sense of that word, and...

  • OPINION: 'Don't ever lose heart': Now more than ever appreciate the courage around us

    At this writing, Vladimir Putin has told Ukrainian soldiers if they continue fighting, he’ll murder their families after he wins.

  • Zelenskyy's 'desperate' plea to Congress: Send more planes

    Fighting for his country's survival, Ukraine's leader made a “desperate” plea Saturday to American lawmakers for the United States to help get more warplanes to his military and cut off Russian oil imports as Kyiv tries to stave off the Russian invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opened the private video call with U.S. lawmakers by telling them this may be the last time they see him alive. Appearing in what is now his trademark army-green shirt in front of a white wall with the Ukrainian flag, he told them Ukraine needs to secure its skies, either through a no-fly zone enforced by NATO or through the provision of more warplanes so Ukraine could better defend itself.