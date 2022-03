Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths?

Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major Corporations

Billionaire Status: The 25 Richest People in the US

Test your knowledge of these three and some other equally as big names. See if you can guess how rich they are.

Image Credits: Hannibal Hanschke/AP/Shutterstock

Hannibal Hanschke/AP/Shutterstock / Hannibal Hanschke/AP/Shutterstock