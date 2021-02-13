Just How Rich Are President Joe Biden and These Other Big Names?

Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com

What do President Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They’re all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths?

Test your knowledge of these big names and more. See if you can guess how rich they are.

Last updated: Jan. 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos Amazon Founder and CEO

Jeff Bezos

Amazon began as a small startup run out of Jeff Bezos’ Seattle garage in 1994 and has grown into an e-commerce giant worth over $1.5 trillion. Bezos remains the company’s CEO and holds a 10.6% stake, Forbes reported.

You may know that Bezos is the richest man in the world, but do you know how much he is actually worth? See what Bezos is worth.

Bill Gates net worth

Bill Gates

Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft — then called Micro-Soft — with his childhood friend Paul Allen in 1975. He left his daily job at the software company that made him rich in 2008 to focus on charitable pursuits through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Over the years, he has sold or given away much of his stake in Microsoft — he now owns just over 1% of shares, Forbes reported. But that share is enough to maintain his status as one of the richest people alive.

Find out just how rich Gates is.

Joe Biden, democratic party, presidential candidate

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden began his political career as a member of his local county council and went onto become one of the youngest people ever elected to the U.S. Senate. He became the 47th vice president under President Barack Obama and was elected to become the 46th president of the United States in November. But despite his long political career, Biden has made most of his money outside of politics.

See President Biden’s net worth.

Oprah Winfrey laughing during a tribute to Nelson Mandela and promoting gender equality event at University of Johannesburg in Soweto, South Africa.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has turned her earnings and success from her long-running talk show into a veritable media empire. She has her own cable channel, a stake in Weight Watchers and a multiyear deal with Apple to create content for its streaming channel. In 2020, Forbes named her the ninth-richest self-made woman in America.

But just how rich is she? Find out how much Winfrey is worth.

President Donald Trump on 2020 Campaign rally

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is the first billionaire president in United States history, Forbes reported. The bulk of his fortune comes from his New York City real estate holdings, but he also brings in money through licensing deals, golf courses and a winery.

See how much Trump is worth.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg

As the CEO and co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has become the third-richest American and the seventh-richest person in the world, according to Forbes. Zuckerberg started his social media platform in 2004 for his fellow Harvard students, but it’s since grown into a go-to communications tool for people around the world.

Zuckerberg and his wife currently own about 15% of Facebook’s shares. Can you guess how rich that stake in the company has made him? Find out how rich Zuckerberg is.

