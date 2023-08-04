‘Just a sad, horrible situation;’ 2 hurt after shots fired by Kettering Police officer

There are still a lot of questions after shots were fired by a Kettering Police officer Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Hadley Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on initial reports of “an officer needs assistance call.”

NewsCenter 7 Xavier Hershovitz says Kettering Police have not yet provided an update on the conditions of both the officer and subject.

It is also unclear how either of them got hurt but Kettering Police called it an officer-involved shooting.

“Our officers were dispatched on a suicidal subject,” Lieutenant Craig Moore, Kettering Police, said Thursday night. “Upon their arrival, they were confronted with a situation in which the officer was forced to use his duty weapon involved in an officer-involved shooting. The conditions of both the subject the officer and the subject are unknown at this time.”

NewsCenter 7 also spoke with a neighbor Thursday night.

She told us a man and woman were in a pretty heated argument that got physical before police arrived.

“He was screaming at her, he liked lunged at her,” Tabi Cox told NewsCenter 7′s, Brandon Lewis. “Then, he started calling her a bunch of names.”

She said the boyfriend shoved her hard and called her a bunch of names. He said he was going to his girlfriend’s animals, according to Cox.

Later, she heard shots fired.

“I really hope everyone involved is okay,” said Cox. “I hope she’s okay, I hope he’s okay. I hope the police are okay. It’s just a sad, horrible situation.”

Cox says she does not know the couple and has also not seen anything like what she saw Thursday night.

Hershovitz reports Kettering Police is expected to provide more information later Friday about what happened last night.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

