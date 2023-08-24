‘Just sad’: Neighbors react to Garfield active shooting situation, suspect death

Wednesday was a harrowing day for neighbors in Garfield. Many had to be evacuated as law enforcement tried to get a man, now known as William Hardison Sr., to come out of his home.

Hardison exchanged hundreds of rounds of gunfire with police until he was eventually killed.

“Just sad. Just want to pray for the family. Just sad. This is not the outcome we all wanted,” Leslie Thompson said. She and her husband Jerry live across the street.

They called the day “surreal” and say their home was riddled with bullets.

Channel 11 asked the pair if there was any indication that Hardison had been stockpiling ammunition in the house.

“No, not at all,” they said. “I thought he was a painter. Not at all,” Leslie said.

Leslie was evacuated from her home. She wasn’t the only one.

Channel 11 first spoke with George Gasperic early in the day. He told us his daughter was still in the home when gunfire erupted. She was rescued by police.

“As we were getting out of the house with one of the officers, we were right in range of where he was shooting. He, like, started blasting his gun. It was really scary, but I’m glad we’re all safe now,” 12-year-old Madilyn said.

The family reunions were two of many. Channel 11 was there as a local daycare was evacuated and kids returned to their parents.

“I understand why he did it,” George Gasperic said. “Like I said, I’m not agreeing with him. Was he crazy? No. I just think he got tired of being sick and tired.” Gasperic says Hardison was tired of gentrification in the area.

The Salvation Army was on scene helping neighbors.

