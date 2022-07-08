‘It just saddens me’: Family plans to sue men accused of throwing rock through teen’s car window

The family of a teen at the center of a viral video is planning to sue two men accused of attacking him.

The men were arrested after Seminole County deputies said they threw a rock through the boy’s car window for speeding through their neighborhood.

The teen’s mom said the last month has been tough. That’s why they plan to file a civil suit against the men charged with attacking their son.

Jermaine Jones said he is emotionally scarred by the events.

READ: Teen says men threw stone at his car window while driving through Sanford neighborhood

He said he was attacked by a group of homeowners for speeding through the Lake Forest subdivision in Sanford.

Jermaine’s mother said the family is still dealing with the effects of what happened to her son.

“It just saddens me. It makes me sad that this could happen in this day and time,” the teen’s mother said.

Photos: Teen says men threw stone at his car window while driving through Sanford neighborhood

Howard Hughes, 61, and Donald Corsi, 52, are facing criminal charges for smashing a rock through Jermaine’s car window.

In a news conference on Thursday, Jermaine explained why he feels that the color of his skin played a factor in all of this.

“Especially because the lady in the video, she told me … that I was the one that would get a gun. She only said that because of the color of my skin. I don’t think … that if I was white, she would have even mentioned anything like that because I didn’t harm them. I didn’t make any threats to them,” Jermaine said.

READ: Residents in this local city claim there’s a problem with its water supply, but is there?

Corsi and Hughes will be arraigned next month.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.