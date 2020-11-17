This Just In... Santa Certifies the Elf on the Shelf® Can't Catch COVID

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Scout Elves prep to leave the North Pole and travel to their families' homes for #ScoutElfReturnWeek, the elves are coming back to a very different world than the one they left on December 25th of 2019. Questions abound for the families and Scout Elves alike. Do Scout Elves get sick? Should elves wear masks or quarantine?

The Lumistella Company, home of The Elf on the Shelf®, has received a verified statement from Santa Claus regarding the matter: "All Scout Elves are 100% healthy, and since they are magical beings from the North Pole, they do not get human sicknesses and do not need to quarantine or wear masks; But they do like to set a good example for humans and may choose to model safety protocols for their families. In a year when many are longing for a comforting return to the celebrations of the season, Santa's Scout Elves are ready to bring joy and good cheer to all!"

For families who want their elf to wear a mask, please visit the Santa-approved Frolic and Frost blog for a quick and easy guide that will help them with their visit. There are patterns for elf masks, elf quarantine ideas and even a little letter for elves to leave out for their families.

On behalf of Santa Claus, The Lumistella Company encourages humans to seek advice on protecting against transmission of COVID-19 from their healthcare professionals and appropriate government agencies.

About The Lumistella Company

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa's North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf®, Elf Pets®, and Elf Mates™. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging immersive experiences and original entertainment-based content designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime.

Story continues

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelley DeVincentis

Southard Communications

973-650-7663

259219@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-just-in-santa-certifies-the-elf-on-the-shelf-cant-catch-covid-301174688.html

SOURCE The Lumistella Company