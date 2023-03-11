‘I just shocked;’ Parents say Preble County teacher put her hands on their daughter

A mother and stepfather tell News Center 7 their daughter’s teacher had a tantrum in their classroom.

“I was just shocked,” the mother said. “I wouldn’t think that would happen in the school system at all ever, especially in such a small town where everybody knows everything.”

>>PHOTOS: Parents say Preble County teacher put her hands on their daughter

They claim the teacher put their hands on their eight-year-old daughter and others saw this.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis spoke with the mom on Friday and they want the Eaton School District to do something.

The parents claim during class, a student walked up to a teacher and asked for a piece of paper. But when their daughter asked for the same thing, she got a different response.

>>3 hospitalized, 1 with head injury, following crash in Springboro

Brittnee Nelson’s eight-year-old daughter wrote in her agenda book last Tuesday that, “I’m having a bad day. My teacher carried me by the neck and dumped out my stuff.”

“I said, ‘when did you write this?’” said Nelson. “She said, ‘on the bus.’”

Lewis says when the third grader got off the bus, she told her mom about her day at school.

Nelson said after lunch, her daughter went to her teacher to ask for paper for class.

“She turned around and grabbed her by the neck this way and with one hand on her shoulder,” said Nelson.”

>>Ky’air Thomas’ death ruled as Sudden Unexplained Infant Death, autopsy shows

She showed News Center 7 how her daughter explained what her teacher did.

“It was like this, and then walking to her chair like that.”

Nelson said her daughter’s teacher then dumped everything out of her bookbag, desk and her bin.

“All of her pens, pencils and things that wouldn’t even have this piece of paper in it and then said, ‘you’re going to pick that up,’” she told Lewis.

>>Police investigating shots fired at Huber Heights condo complex

Since this happened, Nelson has spoken to the principal and superintendent.

She claimed the superintendent told her the teacher was reprimanded, but did not say how.

Story continues

Superintendent Jeff Parker sent News Center 7 a statement Friday afternoon.

“We are aware of the situation. We have investigated the facts and have addressed accordingly. Beyond that we do not comment on personnel issues that do not rise to the level of discipline.”

>>Piqua man arrested after leading police on chase in reverse

Nelson told Lewis the school put her daughter in a class with another teacher but she’d like to know if this teacher will face any consequences.

“I think that she should have at least had to go through some anger management, some time off,” she said.

The stepfather would like to see an apology from the go further.

“I’d like to see her removed as a teacher,” said Robert Wininger, the eight-year-old’s stepdad.

>>At least 1 injured following a 3-car crash in Huber Heights

News Center 7 is not naming the teacher because the school district has not confirmed who the person is.

Nelson wrote about this experience on her Facebook page and parents have reached out to her with similar experiences with this teacher.

Photos from: Family

Photos from: Family

Photos from: Family

Photos from: Family

Photos from: Family

Photos from: Family