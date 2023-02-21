‘Just a shocking moment’: Family of woman fatally shot at Fermoy Heights speaks out

”Just a shocking moment,” says Abiezer Ayuso.

Getting the news that somebody killed Abiezer Ayuso’s niece Diva Ayuso doesn’t seem real. He can’t understand who would want to murder a person he describes as loving, outgoing, and family oriented.

“It’s a sad moment for the whole family because Diva was really great with everybody. We all loved her dearly and we still do,” says Ayuso.

The 32-year-old from Sharon was gunned down on Fermoy Heights Avenue in Dorchester Saturday night. A memorial pays homage to where she spent her last moments.

“Mom, dad they are all broken. We are a very tight family and the brother, and we are all very close,” says Ayuso.

Diva also leaves behind a young son. He’s with his father trying to cope with the loss of his mother.

“12-year-old son he is broken. To live the rest of his life without his mom. What is justice for this I don’t know,” says Ayuso.

Boston Police don’t have any suspects. Diva’s killer is still out there.

“I would wish for that person to turn themselves in. We want closure, we want to know why they would do that, why would they come after her,” says Ayuso.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

