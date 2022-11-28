‘I just shot my son,’ father calls 9-1-1 after shooting son on Thanksgiving

Huber Heights police responded to a shooting on Thanksgiving that sent one man to the hospital and his father to jail.

Police and a medic unit were dispatched to the home in the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive at around 5:00 p.m. on the report of a shooting between family members.

When crews arrived, they located a 51-year-old man lying in the driveway. He was conscious and had been shot once in the torso, Sgt. Josh Fosnight said Friday.

“I just shot my son,” the father told 9-1-1 dispatchers. “He’s laying in the driveway... I shot him in the right side.”

The conversation went on to explain what the father says happened before the shooting: “He’s gone berserk, he’s went crazy.”

“He was beating on the door. He threatened my wife, he threatened me.”

The son was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition remains unknown Friday.

Police detained the father and took him to jail after the shooting, however according to the Montgomery County Jail’s website, he is no longer in custody.

Thursday night, Sgt. Cory Siegrist told News Center 7 police planned to take their evidence to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday to have the evidence reviewed for possible charges.

No charges have been filed, at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

We will update this developing report as we learn more.