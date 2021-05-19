‘Just sitting around minding her own business.’ 1 woman wounded in Lexington shooting

Jeremy Chisenhall
·1 min read

A Lexington woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after she was shot outside her apartment while “minding her own business,” according to Lexington police.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Trent Circle near River Hill Park just after 1 a.m. for a shooting, Lt. Ronald Keaton said. The woman told police she was “just sitting around minding her own business and got shot,” Keaton said. She was sitting in the breezeway at the apartment complex when she heard gunfire and discovered she’d been hit.

She wasn’t able to provide police with any suspect description, Keaton said. Police didn’t know if the suspect was in a vehicle or on foot.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her wound, which wasn’t life-threatening, Keaton said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

