‘It just snowballed.’ Nearly 100 people brawl inside hotel near Disneyland, police say

Police in Anaheim, California, walked into chaos after they received a call about a mob of people brawling inside a hotel near Disneyland on Aug. 5, reports say.

Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds and two were arrested, NBC News reported. When officers arrived at the Cambria Hotel and Suites, they found about 40 people fighting outside the hotel, according to the Orange County Register.

Men, women, adults and juveniles fought throughout the hotel and it took dozens of officers to clear the scene, the Associated Press reported. Every officer available was dispatched to the hotel, according to NBC.

“People did arm themselves with makeshift weapons,” said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer, according to NBC. “It appears they used broomsticks and the legs of chairs. It was obviously a chaotic scene.”

Everyone involved in the fight were patrons and guests of the hotel, according to the Register. It’s not clear what started the fight, but police believe it started in the pool area, the Register reported.

“It looks like it just snowballed, and developed and grew,” said Carringer, according to the Register.

Anaheim police have had problems with the hotel, which is just blocks away from Disneyland, in the past, KCBS reported. It also was not complying with the county’s social distancing requirements, according to KCBS.

The hotel is cooperating with an investigation and more arrests are expected, KCBS reported.