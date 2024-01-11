'It's just something we do': For decades, Lloyd Ter Maat has delivered furniture to those in need

It started decades ago with a pile of mattresses that Lloyd Ter Maat hauled from Sheboygan County to Milwaukee.

He was helping a friend who aided those in need in Milwaukee's inner city. He recalled propping the mattresses by a tree, and watching as neighbors came over and took them away.

In that moment, Ter Maat, a carpenter, found his calling.

Three times a week, four to six stops at a time, Ter Maat and volunteers from First Reformed Church of Cedar Grove and other places of worship in Sheboygan County bring used furniture to those who need a helping hand.

The volunteers are men in their 60s and 70s, and even 80s.

Lloyd Ter Maat carries in a load of handmade quilts, made by a member of his Cedar Grove congregation, First Reformed Church, to an individual to be donated to on West Congress Street in Milwaukee on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. For more than 30 years, Lloyd’s Trailer Ministry has been making deliveries of donated furniture from Sheboygan County to Milwaukee 2-3 times a week.

Ter Maat is 80.

He organizes, drives and yes, jumps right in and helps carry the goods inside.

He's the force behind the First Reformed Church of Cedar Grove's Trailer Ministry, working quietly and diligently for years.

"It's just something we do," Ter Maat said. "It's the need."

Now, Ter Maat is poised to be honored as a Hometown Hero by the Wisconsin State Assembly. The program salutes those who give back to their communities.

"Lloyd has a great reputation in Sheboygan County for what he does," said state Rep. Terry Katsma, R-Oostburg.

The other day, Katsma accompanied Ter Maat to Milwaukee to watch the volunteers in action. Ter Maat drove a pickup truck with a 14-foot trailer hitched to the back and stacked with goods.

"He's getting phone calls while he's driving down here," Katsma said. "He's hearing from people who say, 'I got your name from my landlord and I need some furniture.' He takes his calls directly and manages it."

Ter Maat is old school. He keeps track of the organization in pages on a clipboard, scribbling names of those who need deliveries, listing contacts of nonprofits, and writing down a daily route schedule.

"Everything is word of mouth," Ter Maat said. "We don't advertise."

They get the used goods donated from stores or people who want to clear out used sofas, tables, chairs and beds.

Since 2010, Ter Maat has linked up with Adullam Outreach community center on Milwaukee's north side at 3033 North 30th St. The faith-based group provides practical and spiritual help to those who are welcomed into the converted factory space.

Its mission dovetailed with Ter Maat's, and also provided a central spot for storage. Jamon Lewis, Adullam's executive director, marvels at Ter Maat's passion to help others.

"He's no spring chicken," Lewis said. "It is only God that has given him strength to drive from Cedar Grove to bring donations to our building."

Lloyd Ter Maat smiles as he and his fellow volunteers have some donuts before heading out to deliver furniture while at Adullam Outreach in Milwaukee on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. With Ter Maat are (from left to right) Doug Herzog, Mark Hopeman, Dan Theune , and Brian Gesch. For over 30 years, Lloyd’s Trailer Ministry has been making deliveries of donated furniture from Sheboygan County to Milwaukee 2-3 times a week.

Among those who volunteer with Ter Maat is his brother-in-law, Dan Theune, 82, a retired Kohler worker.

"He feels called," Theune said. "It just kept building. The demand is there."

Theune recalled that when he first started volunteering, they would drop the goods at Adullam and people would come and pick up the items.

"But a lot of people didn't have a truck to pick it up," Theune said. "Some of the pastors would call Lloyd directly and ask, 'can you bring this to a person's house. They can't come and get it.' Well, word got around."

Another retiree, Doug Herzog has been helping out for five years. Ter Maat recruited him at church, told him that he would have a lot of time in retirement and that he would see the reward in helping others.

"It's a great mission," Herzog said. "I love what he does. There's a special place in heaven for that guy. I never met a man like him. I know his mission is wonderful but he's running the mission."

Ter Maat said "none of these guys are looking for any praise. I can tell you that right now. And neither am I. We just want to do what the Bible tells us to do."

They help change lives.

The other day, the men hauled beds, chairs, tables and a crib up to the second floor of a duplex on the city's northwest side.

For Jessica McThune and her three young children, including an infant, it was as if a second Christmas had arrived in January.

Jessica McThune (center) is handed a bible as volunteers Brian Gesch (left) and Rep. Terry Katsma talk with her after she received donated mattresses and other furniture at her residence the northwest side of in Milwaukee on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. For over 30 years, Lloyd’s Trailer Ministry has been making deliveries of donated furniture from Sheboygan County to Milwaukee 2-3 times a week.

"It's a blessing to have this and have people with good hearts who don't mind helping,," she said.

The men left but not before one of them made one last delivery: a Bible.

For more information on the Trailer Ministry contact the First Reformed Church of Cedar Grove at 920-668-6261.

