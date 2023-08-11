'I just stabbed her': Aiken man faces attempted murder charge

Aug. 11—An Aiken man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed a woman.

Samuel Miller, 51, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police responded to a report of a possible stabbing on the 400 block of Plunkett Avenue for a possible stabbing and found a woman who was bleeding from her neck, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

She told police that she and Miller were dating and living together for the past six months, the report said. They had argued, she said, then he grabbed a knife and stabbed her in the neck.

Miller told police he was asleep and the victim woke him up, the report said.

Miller said to police he was drunk and wanted to be left alone, so he and the victim began to argue, the report said

Miller said, "If you don't leave me alone ima cut you," and the victim replied by saying, "If you gonna cut me cut me," according to the report.

Miller told police he picked up the knife, then said "I just stabbed her," the report said.

Police went into Miller's home to retrieve the knife and saw blood in the victim's bedroom and a bathroom, the report said.

Police then found a fixed-blade knife with a red handle laying on the floor in Miller's bedroom next to his bed, the report said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, the report said.

While Miller was en route to the Aiken County detention center, he told an officer he was going to kill him and because he works at a funeral home he would get away with it, the report said.

While police were trying to get Miller to jail, he kept threatening deputies, before he was booked.

Miller is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.